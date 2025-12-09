SatyanLiveMalaysia SatyanLiveMalaysia myticket

Renowned for his soulful vocals, genre-blending musical style, and high-energy stage presence, Satyan is set to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Malaysian fans are in for an electrifying night as singer Satyan makes his long-awaited first solo appearance in Malaysia with his special concert, “Yours, SATYAN – Live in KL: One Voice. One Soul.”” — Satyan Singer/Artist

Renowned for his soulful vocals, genre-blending musical style, and high-energy stage presence, Satyan is set to deliver an unforgettable performance that celebrates his musical journey while giving fans an up-close and personal concert experience like never before.

This highly anticipated show promises a powerful blend of artistry and energy — moving seamlessly from intimate, heart-stirring moments to explosive musical highs. It marks a significant milestone for Satyan and his rapidly growing Malaysian fanbase, setting the stage for a landmark night that will be remembered for years to come.

“Malaysia has always welcomed me with warmth and love,” Satyan says. “This concert is my way of giving back — sharing music, soul, and connection in one space, with one voice.”

Whether you’ve followed Satyan’s career for years or are discovering his music for the first time, this concert is set to be an unforgettable kickoff to 2026, promising an experience that resonates long after the final note.

Event Details

Date: 10 January 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: Auditorium Jeffrey Cheah, Subang Jaya / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

