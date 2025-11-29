MyTicket.Asia Ticketsearch Launches Fully White-Label Ticketing Platform With Direct Settlement

myticket.asia myticket TicketSearch Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myticket.asia has introduced a fully white-label ticketing platform designed for event organisers and service operators requiring comprehensive control over branding, financial settlement, data ownership, access management, and reporting. The platform includes domain masking, allowing all customer-facing ticketing functions to operate entirely within the organiser’s existing website and brand framework.

The system provides core features such as digital ticket delivery, payment processing, reserved-seat mapping, and QR-based entry management. The user-friendly interface enables organisers to configure layout, colour schemes, and branding elements according to internal standards.

Organisers may create unlimited staff logins with role-based access controls, supporting operational, administrative, financial, and marketing workflows across teams.

A key technical component is the automatic direct settlement model, which transfers ticket revenue directly into organisers’ designated bank accounts. Organisers also retain full ownership of their customer and ticketing databases, including transaction records, attendance logs, and reporting archives.

The platform supports e-Invoicing compliance in line with national regulatory requirements.

Operational tools include colour printing via standard printers and integration with an organiser’s own WhatsApp contact channels for customer communication. The system also connects with major digital platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Google Ads, Google Tag Manager, and other commonly used analytics and engagement tools.

The platform supports turnstile integration, compatible with high-volume access control systems used for more than 15 years at Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, the SEA Games, and multiple soccer tournaments.

A full API is available for integration with third-party software systems, including CRM, venue or resort management software, access control systems, financial applications, and marketing platforms.

The platform supports the use of multiple payment gateways operating simultaneously, offering redundancy routes to maintain transaction availability across different providers.

Marketing tools include promotional code setup for partners and collaborators, alongside affiliate and influencer tracking to assess referral activity, conversions, and related sales performance.

A range of supplementary tools, available at no additional cost, includes:

Merchandise sales with inventory management and redemption

Food & Beverage (F&B) ordering and fulfilment

Donation campaigns

Membership management system

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) features

Email Direct Marketing (EDM) functionality

High-speed scanning and check-in system with real-time attendance data

The platform also provides AI-customised reporting, enabling operators to generate analytical summaries based on sales patterns, audience characteristics, operational activity, or marketing performance.

Education and University Applications

Educational institutions and universities may use the platform’s ticketed online access capabilities through Zoom webinar and meeting server-to-server integration, suitable for:

Press conferences

Streaming and broadcast sessions

Webinars and workshops

Training classes

Academic lectures and online programmes

The system supports capacities ranging from 100 to 10,000 attendees.

Regional Deployment

The white-label platform is immediately available across Southeast Asia and supports transactions in over 124 currencies.

Ticketsearch maintains regional offices in Malaysia and Singapore, serving organisations across Asia and neighbouring regions.

Customer Support

The platform includes AI-driven customer support tools and a 24/7 support hotline, providing continuous operational assistance.

Industry Context

For nearly two decades, Ticketsearch / myticket.asia has provided ticketing infrastructure and digital solutions for organisations across Asia. The company has worked with a broad range of established brands throughout the region and continues to introduce new technical capabilities that reflect evolving industry requirements.

Availability

The white-label platform—featuring domain masking, direct settlement, multi-currency support, full database ownership, e-Invoicing compliance, multi-gateway payment architecture, turnstile integration, Zoom S2S functionality, API access, AI-assisted tools, and supplementary operational modules—is available upon request.

Organisers registering before 31 December will receive complimentary onboarding:

https://myticket.asia/contact/

Further platform details and screenshots are available at:

https://myticket.asia/event-packages/

