Rob Caudill to Present Rod Stewart Tribute Concert in Kuala Lumpur

Rob Caudill to perform with Live Band a 90min Rod Stewart Concert in Kuala Lumpur on 13th December 2026 at the Kelab Gold Subang. A concert not to miss.

FOREVER ROD – Rob is ROD STEWART” — Dirk Sass CEO Asia

SUBANG, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Rod Stewart tribute concert featuring American performer Rob Caudill is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur on 13 December 2025. The performance, titled Forever Rod, will be held at the Subang Golf & Country Club and is expected to run for approximately 90 minutes.

Caudill, who has performed his Rod Stewart tribute act in various international venues, will present a programme of songs associated with Stewart’s career. The setlist is expected to include titles such as “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Sailing,” “Rhythm of My Heart,” “Hot Legs,” and “Have I Told You Lately.”

The concert will be staged indoors with seasonal décor arranged for the event.

The organisers have announced that a portion of the proceeds will be allocated to the Artistes’ Welfare Fund of Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia, which provides assistance to individuals in the local arts community.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025

Venue: Kelab Subang Golf & Country Club, Selangor

Schedule:

6:30 PM – Entry for Dinner Package attendees

7:00 PM–8:30 PM – Dinner service

8:20 PM – Entry for General Admission

8:30 PM–10:00 PM – Concert

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Ticketing

Tickets are available through www.myticket.asia

under two categories:

General Admission

Dinner + Concert packages

Availability corresponds to venue capacity.

Media Contact

Ms. Mahal

Phone: +601 9786 0144

Email: hello@myticket.asia

Additional event information is accessible on the organiser’s website.

