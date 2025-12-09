Shelleyes Launches the Newly Designed T1 Shoulder-Mounted Badge Camera for Banking and Security Industries

Badge camera

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelleyes Technology today announced the release of its newly designed T1 Badge Camera , a device created specifically for banking security, shopping mall security, property management, and other customer-facing operational environments.Unlike traditional chest-mounted systems, the T1 features an ultra-light shoulder badge configuration that blends naturally into security uniforms, providing improved comfort during patrol, reception, duty, or emergency response operations.According to Shelleyes Senior Product Manager, Aster, “The T1 is designed based on real operational needs especially in banking security. We believe identity visibility should not be an accessory—it should be built into the device itself.”Industry-first Front ID Badge DisplayThe T1 introduces a front electronic badge display capable of showing the user’s name and position without requiring a physical badge. Identity is displayed clearly simply by uploading a JPG badge image.Shelleyes’ product lead commented, “This will become a new identity standard in banking, financial security, and commercial service environments. The T1 is not only a recording device—it also becomes a digital identification card.”Key FeaturesLightweight badge-wearing mechanismFront screen shows electronic badgeFull HD video recordingProfessional appearance for customer-facing environmentsCompatible with banking and commercial uniformsThree-step Badge ReplacementPrepare JPG (240×320) badge imageCopy image via USB to SD card root directoryEnable “Custom Logo” in menuNo hardware removal is needed; users can finish updating within one minute.Recommended Wearing Methods● Shoulder Wearing (Official Recommendation)Suitable for banking and financial uniforms● Chest Wearing OptionFor uniforms without shoulder badge areas“The badge remains at eye level and supports identity verification when interacting with customers,” the design team explained.Industry SignificanceShelleyes states that the T1 represents a shift from “recorder only” to “recorder + visual identity” and will be especially valuable in banking, commercial, and premium property security applications.Shelleyes’ Technical Director added, “T1 is not just another model—it is a new wearing concept for security professionals.”About Shelleyes TechnologyShelleyes is a global supplier of body-worn camera solutions including law enforcement cameras, 4G live-streaming devices, badge cameras, helmet cameras, and background management systems. The company serves police agencies, commercial security enterprises, and multiple international industrial clients.

