Shelleyes Launches the Newly Designed T1 Shoulder-Mounted Badge Camera for Banking and Security Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelleyes Technology today announced the release of its newly designed T1 Badge Camera, a device created specifically for banking security, shopping mall security, property management, and other customer-facing operational environments.
Unlike traditional chest-mounted systems, the T1 features an ultra-light shoulder badge configuration that blends naturally into security uniforms, providing improved comfort during patrol, reception, duty, or emergency response operations.
According to Shelleyes Senior Product Manager, Aster, “The T1 is designed based on real operational needs especially in banking security. We believe identity visibility should not be an accessory—it should be built into the device itself.”
Industry-first Front ID Badge Display
The T1 introduces a front electronic badge display capable of showing the user’s name and position without requiring a physical badge. Identity is displayed clearly simply by uploading a JPG badge image.
Shelleyes’ product lead commented, “This will become a new identity standard in banking, financial security, and commercial service environments. The T1 is not only a recording device—it also becomes a digital identification card.”
Key Features
Lightweight badge-wearing mechanism
Front screen shows electronic badge
Full HD video recording
Professional appearance for customer-facing environments
Compatible with banking and commercial uniforms
Three-step Badge Replacement
Prepare JPG (240×320) badge image
Copy image via USB to SD card root directory
Enable “Custom Logo” in menu
No hardware removal is needed; users can finish updating within one minute.
Recommended Wearing Methods
● Shoulder Wearing (Official Recommendation)
Suitable for banking and financial uniforms
● Chest Wearing Option
For uniforms without shoulder badge areas
“The badge remains at eye level and supports identity verification when interacting with customers,” the design team explained.
Industry Significance
Shelleyes states that the T1 represents a shift from “recorder only” to “recorder + visual identity” and will be especially valuable in banking, commercial, and premium property security applications.
Shelleyes’ Technical Director added, “T1 is not just another model—it is a new wearing concept for security professionals.”
About Shelleyes Technology
Shelleyes is a global supplier of body-worn camera solutions including law enforcement cameras, 4G live-streaming devices, badge cameras, helmet cameras, and background management systems. The company serves police agencies, commercial security enterprises, and multiple international industrial clients.
Luke Lin
About Shelleyes Technology
Shelleyes is a global supplier of body-worn camera solutions including law enforcement cameras, 4G live-streaming devices, badge cameras, helmet cameras, and background management systems. The company serves police agencies, commercial security enterprises, and multiple international industrial clients.
