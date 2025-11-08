Shelleyes Launches S9 Body Camera with License Plate Recognition Feature

S9 Body Camera with License Plate Recognition

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelleyes today announced the addition of a License Plate Recognition (LPR) feature to its S9 body camera , further expanding its smart law enforcement capabilities. The new function uses advanced AI algorithms to recognize vehicle plates in real time and integrates seamlessly with the Shelleyes VMS platform. This innovation allows command centers to receive instant alerts when specific vehicles are detected, enhancing both operational efficiency and situational awareness.The S9 body camera’s LPR system utilizes deep learning models trained with customer-provided plate datasets, allowing for precise and customizable recognition performance. Currently, the function supports Chinese license plates, and Shelleyes provides a tailored training service for clients who wish to integrate additional regional formats.When a designated plate number is identified, the S9 automatically sends an alarm notification to the VMS dispatch center, including details such as the vehicle owner information, real-time GPS location, and the captured plate image. The entire process is fully automated, ensuring accurate, rapid, and secure event reporting.The LPR function is designed for law enforcement patrols, transportation monitoring, and security operations, where vehicle-related incident tracking is essential. It provides police and security personnel with actionable data in the field, streamlining command response and record management through the integrated VMS system.“Integrating license plate recognition into the S9 body camera represents a major advancement in our AI-driven product ecosystem,” said Aster Liu, Product Director at Shelleyes. “Through this innovation, we empower users to detect and respond to vehicle-related incidents in real time, improving both safety and operational intelligence. With an in-depth understanding of the body camera industry and its evolving demands, Shelleyes has always been proactively preparing to expand its market presence and deliver smarter, more connected solutions to global partners.”The License Plate Recognition feature is now available for the S9 body camera series and is fully compatible with the Shelleyes VMS platform. Customers can collaborate with Shelleyes to train recognition models using local plate data for specific regions and operational needs.About ShelleyesShelleyes is a leading provider of body-worn cameras, dock stations, and video management solutions. With clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, the company focuses on AI-powered law enforcement technologies, offering OEM customization and integration services to global partners.

