Shlleyes Collaborates with Kazakhstan’s National Park to Successfully Deliver S7P Body Cameras

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In September 2025, Shlleyes successfully delivered its best-selling S7P body cameras to Burubai National Park in Kazakhstan. The collaboration was driven by Shlleyes Senior Sales Manager Kevin and the park’s representative Bakhtiyar Yussupov, marking a significant step forward in law enforcement and field management technology cooperation.The delivered S7P cameras are among Shlleyes’ most popular models, featuring high-definition recording, tamper-proof design, durability, and portability, specifically engineered for law enforcement and outdoor monitoring. By using the S7P cameras , staff at Burubai National Park can efficiently conduct patrol documentation and security management while ensuring the reliability and integrity of their data.Kevin, Senior Sales Manager at Shlleyes, commented, “We are delighted to provide Burubai National Park with the S7P cameras. This collaboration not only highlights the technical advantages of our products but also demonstrates Shlleyes’ professional service capabilities in the international market.”Bakhtiyar Yussupov, representative of the National Park, added, “The S7P cameras will significantly enhance our operational efficiency and data management capabilities. We appreciate Shlleyes for providing professional technical support and high-quality products.”In addition to delivering the devices, Shlleyes assisted the park’s rangers in configuring key features such as high-definition recording, loop recording, GPS tracking, and secure data storage. The S7P’s rugged build and long battery performance proved especially valuable for long-distance patrols in the park’s mountainous terrain. Early feedback from field staff indicated that the cameras significantly improved daily reporting efficiency and reduced manual documentation work.This successful delivery represents an important milestone for Shlleyes in the Central Asian market and lays a solid foundation for future collaborations. Shlleyes remains committed to providing advanced smart video recording solutions for law enforcement and security management worldwide.

