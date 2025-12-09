Holiday Hoedown in Mckinney to Support Local Families with Toy & Food Drive This Weekend at Tupps Brewery

Saddle Up Sundaze Leading Line Dance at AT&T Discovery District

Where the trail ride meets the holidays — and the giving never stops!

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Millennial Maven Creative Foundation and Saddle Up Sundaze will be hosting the Holiday Hoedown presented by Credit Union of Texas on December 14th, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tupps Brewery in McKinney, TX.This event aims to support families in need throughout the DFW area through a Toy & Food Drive. Attendees are invited to bring unwrapped toys to assist local families this holiday season, with a goal to collect 5,000 toys. Additionally, non-perishable food items will be collected for Meals on Wheels of Collin County, ensuring that seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans receive nourishing meals.“We are excited to bring the community together for a day of giving and celebration,” said Bridgette Jones, Executive Director of the Millennial Maven Creative Foundation. “The Holiday Hoedown is more than just an event; it’s an opportunity for everyone to contribute and make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families during the holiday season.”Participants can look forward to an evening filled with engaging activities, including:- Live Music and Line Dancing led by the Saddle Up Sundaze team, including Tighten Up with Tiff & Xtreme Steppa D’Andrea.- Pictures with Santa to create holiday memories.- An Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest with prizes for the best designs.- A Kids’ Zone powered by YMCA McKinney, offering games, arts, crafts, and more.- A Silent Auction to further support the cause, with exciting items up for bid.“This event is a chance for everyone to come together, have fun, and support a great cause,” said Tiffany Riley, co-founder of Saddle Up Sundaze. “We’re here to spread joy and make a positive impact in our community.”“We want to create a festive atmosphere that encourages generosity,” said D’Andrea Collins, co-founder of Saddle Up Sundaze. “By participating in the Holiday Hoedown, you’re not just having fun; you’re also giving back to those who need it the most.”While donations are not mandatory, they are strongly encouraged to help us reach our goal of collecting 5,000 toys and as much food as possible for these vital community programs.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.millennialmavencf.com/holidayhoedown About the Millennial Maven Creative Foundation:The Millennial Maven Creative Foundation is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through creative initiatives and events that foster growth and support. Through partnerships and community engagement, they strive to uplift individuals and families in need.

Saddle Up Sundaze Dance Tutorial

