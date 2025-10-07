Devin Wilmott-Johnson Launches 'Takeoff Series' with $10,000 Grant Giveaway for Women-Owned Businesses

Devin Willmott-Johnson

B. Simone To Host Second Event

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the resounding success of its inaugural event, "Girls Just Wanna Have Brunch," the Girls Trip Society, founded by Devin Wilmott-Johnson , is set to continue the "Takeoff Series" with the upcoming "Girls Just Wanna Night Out" event on October 25th at TK’s Restaurant & Comedy Club in Addison. As part of this initiative, a $10,000 grant will be awarded to support women-owned businesses, whether for-profit or nonprofit, with applications open to all who demonstrate a commitment to their entrepreneurial journey. The event will be hosted by multi-hyphenate talent B. Simone.The September brunch was a sold-out affair that provided a space for women to connect, celebrate, and recharge. Building on that success, the "Girls Just Wanna Night Out" promises an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment, and opportunities to support female entrepreneurs.To apply for the $10,000 grant, applicants do not have to be based in Texas, nor do they need to be present at the event to win. This grant aims to provide essential resources for women business owners seeking to amplify their impact in their respective fields and communities.“Creating a space where women can uplift one another is essential,” says Devin Wilmott-Johnson. “Offering this grant to empower women entrepreneurs, whether they lead a nonprofit organization or operate a for-profit business, aligns perfectly with our mission at Girls Trip Society.”Join Devin Wilmott-Johnson and B. Simone on October 25th at TK’s Restaurant & Comedy Club for an unforgettable evening at the "Girls Just Wanna Night Out." This event will feature dynamic entertainment and inspiring conversations, fostering connections among women dedicated to their entrepreneurial passions.Tickets for the "Takeoff Series" are available now through the Girls Trip Society website, and spots are limited. Don’t miss your chance to participate in this empowering opportunity!For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.girlstripsociety.com

