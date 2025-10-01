Celebrating Country Music Month with 'Rooted In Rhythm': A Showcase of Emerging Talent on October 18th

Flyer for Rooted In Rhythm

Join us October 18th for "Rooted In Rhythm," a fun-filled family event showcasing emerging artists and great music for everyone!

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s time for the DFW community to experience the "Rooted In Rhythm" showcase on October 18th, 2025, from 2 PM to 10 PM at District 121 in McKinney, Texas. This exciting event shines a spotlight on emerging artists in the country music scene, featuring an incredible lineup that includes headliner Pynk Beard, along with Maurice The Music, Amira Unplugged, Elsie, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Valerie Ponzio, Squeezebox Bandits, Adrian Garza, and more.Wade College student Olivia Clark will be creating live art throughout the event. "Rooted In Rhythm" is not only about music but also celebrates all art forms, recognizing the vital role creativity plays in our community. As Bridgette Jones, Executive Director of the Millennial Maven Creative Foundation, states, “This event is a true celebration of community and the arts, where we come together to appreciate the varied talents that enrich our lives.”We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, including Credit Union of Texas, Red Bull, Lane Boots, McKinney Community Development Corporation, Still Austin, The Guitar Sanctuary, Gibson Guitars, Teleport Watches, and Mur Mur. We also extend our thanks to our community partners: Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Nomad, Dallas Weekly, and Brownstyle Magazine.The event is family-friendly, with ticket starting at $40 and packages for a family of four starting at just $100. Families can enjoy a dedicated kid zone hosted by the YMCA of McKinney with fun activities while immersing themselves in a vibrant atmosphere.For those looking for a more robust experience, snag the Rodeo Party Bus ticket for $65, which provides participants an opportunity to shop with partners, Lane Boots and Rancher Hat Bar before the concert. Enjoy drinks, a little breakfast, and gear up with all the essentials needed for a fantastic day.Additionally, a portion of ticket sales will go towards replacing instruments and creative supplies for kids and women who have lost them in natural disasters. By attending, you are not only supporting emerging artists but also contributing to the resilience of those in need.You don’t want to miss this event filled with exceptional music, delicious food, and a celebratory spirit as we help usher in the next generation of country music talent. It’s going to be a “whole lotta country going on!” Tickets are available and going fast! We encourage you to reserve your spot for this remarkable celebration of creativity and artistry.For ticket purchases and more information about "Rooted In Rhythm," please visit: https://www.millennialmavencf.com/rootedinrhythm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.