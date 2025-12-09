CBP to host OFO virtual recruitment webinar Dec. 11

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego Office of Field Operations invites interested candidates to explore law enforcement careers at an OFO San Diego Virtual Recruitment Webinar Dec. 11, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. PST. Participants can hear directly from CBP officers to learn how they can help safeguard the nation while building a rewarding career in San Diego.

Event details

Who: Individuals seeking federal law enforcement careers in the San Diego area. Whether you currently live in San Diego or aspire to call it home, the city’s exciting atmosphere, stunning coastal scenery, and diverse cultural offerings make it an ideal location for building a fulfilling career and life.

CBP OFO San Diego recruitment webinar Where : Virtual webinar

: Virtual webinar When: Dec. 11, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. PST

Dec. 11, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. PST Registration: Register here to receive login details

Why join CBP in San Diego?

OFO is a vital component of CBP, and CBPOs play a critical role in protecting the United States. As a CBPO, you will:

Enforce customs, immigration, and agricultural laws.

Secure legitimate travel and trade.

Detect and prevent terrorists and weapons of mass destruction from crossing our borders.

Develop, plan, and participate in tactical operations.

Unparalleled career benefits

OFO in San Diego offers an exceptional career package, including:

First-rate training

Rapid promotion potential

Overtime pay

Attractive incentives at key locations like Calexico, Otay Mesa, San Ysidro, and Tecate

Take the first step toward a meaningful career

Interested applicants can register now to connect with CBPOs and recruiters. For more information on a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.