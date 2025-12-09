CBP to host OFO virtual recruitment webinar Dec. 11
SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego Office of Field Operations invites interested candidates to explore law enforcement careers at an OFO San Diego Virtual Recruitment Webinar Dec. 11, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. PST. Participants can hear directly from CBP officers to learn how they can help safeguard the nation while building a rewarding career in San Diego.
Event details
- Who: Individuals seeking federal law enforcement careers in the San Diego area. Whether you currently live in San Diego or aspire to call it home, the city’s exciting atmosphere, stunning coastal scenery, and diverse cultural offerings make it an ideal location for building a fulfilling career and life.
- What: CBP OFO San Diego recruitment webinar
- Where: Virtual webinar
- When: Dec. 11, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. PST
- Registration: Register here to receive login details
Why join CBP in San Diego?
OFO is a vital component of CBP, and CBPOs play a critical role in protecting the United States. As a CBPO, you will:
- Enforce customs, immigration, and agricultural laws.
- Secure legitimate travel and trade.
- Detect and prevent terrorists and weapons of mass destruction from crossing our borders.
- Develop, plan, and participate in tactical operations.
Unparalleled career benefits
OFO in San Diego offers an exceptional career package, including:
- First-rate training
- Rapid promotion potential
- Overtime pay
- Attractive incentives at key locations like Calexico, Otay Mesa, San Ysidro, and Tecate
Take the first step toward a meaningful career
Interested applicants can register now to connect with CBPOs and recruiters. For more information on a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 67,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
