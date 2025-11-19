AqueoUS Vets® Welcomes Harland Pond to Senior Leadership Team as Vice President of Sales

Appointment reinforces commitment to innovation in PFAS and emerging contaminant treatment while fueling strategic growth and market impact.

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AqueoUS Vets (AV), a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of treatment systems designed to remove PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) from groundwater and drinking water, has appointed Harland Pond as vice president of sales.“Harland is a visionary, strategic, and driven commercial leader with a proven record of transforming industrial B2B businesses through excellence in sales, marketing, service, business development and customer success,” said Dr. Mirka Wilderer, chief executive officer of AqueoUS Vets. “I’m excited to partner with him as we continue expanding AV’s presence in the water industry and delivering innovative solutions that protect health, safeguard the environment and our customers to build a sustainable future.”In this role, Pond will lead AV’s overall sales strategy, guiding both the internal sales organization and its network of channel partners. He will focus on driving growth through strategic key account programs, sales team development and enterprise-level engagement with national engineering and consulting firms.Pond brings a strong blend of technical expertise, strategic agility and a people-first leadership style. He has successfully led global and regional teams with full profit-and-loss accountability ranging from $25 million to $200 million, building high-performance cultures and deploying scalable commercial processes that accelerate top-line growth and strengthen profitability.Leading the water treatment industry in addressing contaminants of emerging concern, AV combines deep engineering expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to deliver innovative, turnkey water treatment solutions. With manufacturing sites in Redding, California and Jacksonville, Florida, the company designs and produces complete treatment systems, including large steel tanks, piping and filtration media. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning and exemplary, long-term customer service.To learn more about AqueoUS Vets, please visit www.AqueoUSVets.com. ###About AqueoUS VetsAqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueousVets.com.

