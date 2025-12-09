Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5005218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/25, 1903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Will C. Phillips

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Dollar General

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 25th, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers received a report of a theft from the Dollar General located on Monkton Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Will C. Phillips (28) of Panton, Vermont, stole a donation container from the Dollar General. On December 8th, 2025, Phillips was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 26th, 2026, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

