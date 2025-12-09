New Haven Barracks / Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005218
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/25/25, 1903 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Will C. Phillips
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, Vermont
VICTIM: Dollar General
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 25th, 2025, at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers received a report of a theft from the Dollar General located on Monkton Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Will C. Phillips (28) of Panton, Vermont, stole a donation container from the Dollar General. On December 8th, 2025, Phillips was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 26th, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
