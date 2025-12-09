JobNet.com.kh Continues Rapid Growth in Cambodia

2025 JobNet KH - Market Update - cover 2025 JobNet KH - Market Update - graphs 2025 JobNet KH - Product Updates and Customisations

Since it's launch in June 2025, JobNet.com.kh has already established itself as a new leading Job Portal for CV sourcing and e-Recruitment platform in Cambodia.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since JobNet.com.kh officially launched in June 2025, the website has already established itself as a new leading Job Portal for CV sourcing and e-Recruitment platform in Cambodia.In just a short period of time, the website’s traffic and trajectory has experienced massive month-on-month growth, which is materially impacting the Kingdom’s Recruitment landscape.The significant financial investment and continued growth of JobNet.com.kh confirms the Job Site will be an essential tool for connecting Cambodia’s top companies with the best talent in the market.JobNet.com.kh has experienced an increased, month-on-month growth across all key metrics.The above graphs represents the significant progress in just 4 months of launching the Job Site, including already reaching over 1 million visits to the platform, and is forecasted to reach even higher Job Seeker Visits and Visibility in the coming months.Over 100+ Top Cambodian companies, including Banks, MFIs, Telcos, Insurance, FMCG, Automotive, F&B, Recruitment Agencies, etc. have already taken advantage of the JobNet.com.kh platform for their hiring needs. And the Job Site has already delivered over 30,000+ CV applications to those job vacancies, with most job ads receiving over 20+ CV applications per job.With it's primary focus initially on Phnom Penh, JobNet’s business and marketing strategy is now expanding it’s reach into the provinces, including having started targeting some of the major provinces since October, then aiming to reach all provinces by early in the new year 2026.The core mission of JobNet.com.kh is to leverage AI-powered e-Recruitment technology combined with powerful Digital Solutions to accelerate both recruitment and job search, providing significant time and cost savings for both Employers and Candidates.For Employers, JobNet.com.kh offers a cost effective CV Sourcing solution combined with modern, efficient, easy to use e-Recruitment tools. The AI-Powered matching platform is designed to support companies to save time, screen CVs using “best match” features, in order to hire faster.Since launching in June 2025, the Employer tools have been further enhanced and customised with new features to support the some of the new and larger companies here in Cambodia; including features to easily post over 100+ job ads with multiple Recruiters, filtering jobs by multiple users or Talent Acquisition teams, filtering by individual Job Functions or Categories, and CV matching of more similar job titles, eg. for credit or loan officers. or sales managers, etc. More recently the business announced, the JobNet site is now available in all English, Khmer, Chinese, Vietnamese and Myanmar.Also in early 2026, JobNet plans to launch its new AI-TWO (AI2) Job and CV matching engine (using the latest AI tools in the market), to further help companies save even more time, screen CVs more easier and ultimately hire faster.For Job Seekers, the JobNet.com.kh platform also serves as a modern and easy to use Job Search website that offers fast access to around 2,000+ verified job opportunities from over 100+ leading companies across multiple industries.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specializing in e-recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the latest addition to the group, bringing world class leading Technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting thousands of leading employers with millions of top talent, though its innovative e-recruitment tools that are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.JobNet also runs HR Professional Series events to support the HR industry and plans to run 3-4 major HR events per year, in both Cambodia and Myanmar.For more information, please reach out to us at sales@jobnet.com.kh

