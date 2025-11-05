2025 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar: Winners with the Highest Employee Satisfaction and Engagement Rating

2025 BCIM - Winners

YANGON, MYANMAR, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM) Awards, powered by JobNet.com.mm , proudly announces the winners of the 2025 edition, marking the fifth year of recognising and celebrating organisations that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement.The BCIM Awards also serve as a hallmark of recognition for companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to employee wellbeing and workplace culture. Since its inception, the Awards program has honoured 65 outstanding organisations, and this year, 13 new winners join the Winners List.Launched in 2020, the BCIM Awards were created to meet the growing need for credible, data-driven insights into employee engagement within Myanmar’s professional business landscape. Over the past five years, BCIM has become a trusted benchmark for workplace excellence, providing companies an independent platform to access the levels of employee engagement within their industries, and to gain actionable insights that help drive better business and people decisions.The 2025 BCIM Winners are:1. AIA Myanmar2. AUNG HTAKE TAN BUSINESS GROUP3. Century Beverage Co., Ltd.4. Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages Myanmar5. Dai-ichi Life Insurance Myanmar Ltd6. EDKA Digital Co., Ltd.7. IFB Myanmar Limited8. JTI9. Myanmar Airways International10. Myanmar Golden Eagle Co.,Ltd11. UPLYFT360° Corporate Services Co. Ltd.12. URC (Myanmar) Co, Ltd13. Wilmar Myanmar Limited“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Awards,” said Mr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions, JobNet Group. “Reaching the fifth edition of the BCIM Awards program is a milestone that reflects how far the businesses in Myanmar has come in prioritising employee engagement and wellbeing. These organisations continue to set the standard for supportive, people-centric workplaces, and their commitment is truly inspiring.”Participating companies in the 2025 BCIM Awards completed an extensive 70-question Employee Engagement Survey, providing valuable quantitative insights into employee experiences, development opportunities and job satisfaction. The survey results were verified by VDB Loi Myanmar, ensuring transparency and credibility. Companies meeting the qualifying engagement benchmark score of 75% were eligible winners of the 2025 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specialising in e-recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the newest addition to the group, bringing industry leading technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting leading employers with top talent, though its innovative recruitment tools are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.

