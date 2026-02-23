JobNet.com.kh Launches 2nd HR Professional Series Event in Cambodia

2026 February KH HR Professional Series Event cover photo 2026 February KH HR Professional Series Event Panel 1 2026 February KH HR Professional Series Event Panel 2 2026 February KH HR Professional Series Event Justin Sway 2026 February KH HR Professional Series Event Sean Hope

JobNet Cambodia hosted the 2nd edition of its Cambodia Professional HR Series, welcoming 180+ HR professionals and leaders from the country's top companies.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet Cambodia proudly hosted the second edition of its Cambodia Professional HR Series at the Novotel Hotel Grand Ballroom, BKK1. The prestigious event welcomed over 180 HR professionals and business leaders representing more than 90 of the Kingdom’s most prominent companies.The Event Title was: 2026 - HR Leadership to drive the Company’s Vision, Goals, and the Future of Work; and featured two high level panel discussions led by distinguished HR experts.Speakers shared valuable insights for navigating Cambodia's fast growing HR professionals landscape, including addressing current market challenges whilst identifying new opportunities for growth. The sessions also discussed how Technology and AI is impacting HR and Employee roles and competencies in Companies, and its influence on driving new Talent Acquisition strategies.Panel Discussion 1 Topic - Transforming Human Capital into a Competitive and Motivated WorkforceModerator & Panelists- Mr. Justin Sway – Group CEO, JobNet Cambodia & Myanmar (Moderator)- Mr. Navuth Yang - Director, Country Human Resources, DKSH (Myanmar)- Mr. Samedy You - Chief HR, Legal & Compliance Officer, Daiichi Life- Ms. Viola Chheang - Human Resources Director, ISI GroupThe first panel explored how HR leaders can strengthen their role as strategic pillars within their organisations. The discussion highlighted that HR is no longer an administrative function, but a strategic driver of culture and vision that supports long-term business performance. Panelists emphasised that HR leaders must balance commercial business demands with employee needs, while ensuring constant alignment with company goals.The experts stressed the importance of giving HR a stronger voice at the leadership table, advocating for a proactive approach, rather than a reactive one. A key focus was placed on learnings from the past, including Covid or the recent Border clashes, where emphasis was on education, psychological strength, versatility, workforce upskilling and future planning.Speakers reiterated that through our learnings and future workforce planning strategies - performance does not give you a "License to Lead," suggesting that leadership skills must be developed before responsibility and authority can be passed on.While discussing the Future of Work, the panel noted rapid Technological advancements should also encompass "Human Intelligence" and empathy where a sense of belonging still remains vital. Both HR professionals and Employees should adopt more literacy in technological advancements, whilst continuing to grow their deeper understanding in critical thinking.Panel Discussion 2 Topic - Strategies to build a High performance and Future Ready Workforce in un-certain timesModerator & Panelists-Ms. Pisey Vann - Business Development Director of JobNet Group - H.E., Ms. Cheachanmolika Ouch - Director General, National Employment Agency- Mr. Sadat Math - Chief People Officer, Manulife Cambodia- Mr. Hornpiseth Siv - Chief HR & Marketing Officer, J Trust Royal BankThis panel focused on strategic HR fundamentals, highlighting what Top Talent looks for in a career and how organisations can become "Employers of Choice" through positive, motivated corporate cultures, especially in un-certain times.The discussion emphasised the importance of agile leadership, and how HR professionals can drive the company’s vision and goals, whilst supporting their Employee Value Proposition, Engagement and Employee Branding to transform their employees into a motivated and stronger workforce.Panelists shared examples of rotating senior staff to help them understand different facets of the business. Having structured processes in place was identified as a key support mechanism for growing teams, or handling company restructuring strategies.The conversation also delved into workforce dynamics and cultural nuances, such as communication styles between Gen Z and Gen X senior staff. The consensus was that a future-ready workforce requires clear career development KPIs that align with strategic business goals, while simultaneously incorporating robust succession planning and growth opportunities.JobNet Group CEO - Introduction speech and Vision for CambodiaJobNet Group’s CEO, Mr. Justin Sway presented the company’s vision for Cambodia, including showcasing their full suite of CV Sourcing and e-Recruitment technology solutions.Mr. Justin Sway highlighted JobNet’s experience with over 25 years of building #1 Online Portals and e-Recruitment software across 15 countries, gives them the opportunity to work with thousands of international, mult-national and local companies from various industries globally.JobNet Group is bringing its advanced CV Sourcing and AI e-Recruitment solutions to Cambodia, designed to streamline and digitise the hiring process, to save time, save money and hire faster in Cambodia.Building on their proven model, JobNet is now able to offer Cambodian companies advanced tools such as Employer Branding solutions, SMART AI Best CV-Matching Technology and searchable Talent CRMs. Furthermore, JobNet announced plans to launch its Online Salary Survey in 2026.“Our advanced CV Sourcing and AI technology is paving the way for easier, smarter and faster hiring,” Mr. Justin Sway stated. “We are committed to a long-term investment in the region and aim to become a key partner in Cambodia’s HR and Recruitment landscape”.Mr. Sean Hope - Cambodia Market UpdateMr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions at JobNet Group, detailed the company’s strategic "three-tiered approach" to the Cambodian market. He emphasised the necessity of expanding JobNet’s reach beyond the capital to include more provinces and educational institutions, ensuring that clients have access to the largest and most diverse network of job seekers in the Kingdom.Mr. Sean Hope highlighted a focused mission to improve both the Quantity of applications per job and the overall Quality of CVs received for clients. By providing more options from a qualified pool of candidates, companies can simplify the recruitment process, allowing HR and TA teams to save time and hire faster from the best available talent in the market.Closing the update, Mr. Sean Hope shared insights into JobNet’s 2026 objectives. Since the first launch in June 2025, the company has executed a phased expansion focusing on Phnom Penh and selected provinces, where the new focus will be on expanding into the provinces.Furthermore, JobNet.com.kh continues to innovate with new features being developed for the Cambodia market, including using its advanced AI capabilities for a new Fake CV Documents Detection feature. This new tool is designed to automatically identify and knockout fake documents, eg. bank statements, personal photos, brochures, etc., which will help recruiters save more time to focus on the most relevant candidate CVs first.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specialising in e-Recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the latest addition to the group, bringing world class leading technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting leading employers with top talent, though its innovative recruitment tools are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.JobNet also runs HR Professional Series events to support the HR industry and plans to run 3-4 major HR events per year in both Cambodia and Myanmar.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.