Agencies issue guidance on integrating AI in operational technology 

U.S. and international agencies Dec. 3 released guidance on integrating artificial intelligence into operational technology. The guidance is intended to support critical infrastructure owners and operators in safely integrating AI tools in operational systems, focusing on four key principles: understanding the unique risks and potential impacts of AI integration into OT environments; assessing the specific business case for AI use in OT environments and managing OT data security risks; establishing AI governance and assurance frameworks; and embedding safety and security practices into AI and AI-enabled OT systems. 

“This guidance can inform hospitals in their efforts to safely and securely integrate AI tools in physical plant activities like energy control, HVAC, life-safety systems, door access controls, physical security systems and alarms,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. 
 
For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.

