CISA alerts of critical vulnerability impacting free program used for building user interfaces 

A critical, unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability known as React2Shell has been added to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog. The vulnerability impacts applications using versions of React 19, a free, open-source JavaScript library commonly used for building web and native user interfaces. The vulnerability is also listed with a maximum score of 10 by the Common Vulnerability Scoring System.



“It is extremely rare to score a 10 out of 10,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “This is an easily exploitable vulnerability and there are Chinese actors actively using it, according to Amazon’s threat intelligence teams. If this vulnerability exists in your environment, it is critical that you patch it as soon as possible.”

