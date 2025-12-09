QuickLiquidity Funds $275,000 First Mortgage Bridge Loan in Bluffton, SC in 11 Days From Signed Term Sheet

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickLiquidity , a nationwide direct private lender specializing in asset-based bridge loans for real estate investors announced today the successful closing of a $275,000 first mortgage bridge loan secured by a single family investment property in Bluffton, SC. The loan closed in just 11 days from a signed term sheet, highlighting how execution speed and certainty can often matter more than interest rate in today’s competitive real estate market.The borrower had purchased the property approximately six months earlier and completed a full renovation. After listing the home it went under contract within about 30 days at a price of $470,000. While the resale validated the borrower’s execution, the buyer’s offer was contingent upon the sale of their own home. That contingency introduced the risk of a prolonged delay that could extend for months. Despite owning the property free and clear and holding substantial equity, the borrower faced a familiar challenge for active investors the need for immediate liquidity to move forward on the next fix & flip opportunity without waiting on a sale to close.To solve this problem the borrower turned to QuickLiquidity for a cash-out bridge loan. The firm stepped in and provided first mortgage financing secured by the asset itself, allowing the borrower to access equity immediately. The loan was completed just 11 days after the term sheet was signed with no third-party appraisal, no credit check, and no personal income or tax return verification. The transaction was underwritten purely on the strength of the real estate, reflecting QuickLiquidity’s streamlined and common sense asset-based lending model.“This transaction is a perfect example of why speed sometimes beats interest rate,” said A. Yoni Miler, Principal of QuickLiquidity. “The borrower had real equity, a strong exit strategy, and a clear need for immediate capital. Our job was to remove friction, move quickly, and deliver certainty at a moment when time truly mattered.”QuickLiquidity’s senior mortgage bridge loan program is designed specifically for real estate investors seeking short term capital for acquisitions, refinances, and cash-out scenarios. The firm provides first position bridge loans on 1-4 unit investment residential properties and small multifamily properties. Loan amounts typically range from $150,000 to $3,000,000, with terms from 6 to 24 months, and leverage up to 65% loan to value. Rates are competitive for private capital and the underwriting process is fully asset-based.Borrowers benefit from a fully digital application process, same day approvals in many cases, and the ability to close in as little as five days when circumstances allow. By eliminating appraisal delays, credit score requirements, and personal financial documentation, QuickLiquidity is able to provide fast and reliable capital to investors who need certainty in time sensitive situations.Beyond the financial and operational success of the closing, the most meaningful aspect of this transaction came from how the borrower discovered QuickLiquidity. The borrower was referred directly by a previous QuickLiquidity borrower. For the firm, repeat clients and referrals represent the strongest possible vote of confidence and the foundation of its long-term growth.“When someone we have already helped feels confident enough to refer a friend back to us, it is the highest compliment we can receive,” Miller added. “It reinforces why we remain obsessive about execution, transparency, and making the process as simple and stress-free as possible for real estate investors.”This Bluffton, South Carolina transaction reflects several broader trends shaping private lending today. Investors increasingly prioritize certainty of execution over marginal rate savings. Equity rich borrowers require fast access to capital to remain competitive. Relationship driven referrals continue to outperform traditional lead generation in both performance and trust.As traditional financing remains slow and unpredictable in many cases, QuickLiquidity continues to serve as a dependable capital partner for real estate investors nationwide who need speed, clarity, and a lender that performs exactly as promised.About QuickLiquidity, LLCFounded in 2015, QuickLiquidity is a direct lender exclusively focused on providing asset-based financing for investment real estate. Specializing in first-position bridge loans, the company has built a reputation for offering innovative, borrower-focused solutions that prioritize speed, flexibility, and competitive pricing. QuickLiquidity eliminates the traditional hurdles of credit checks, personal income verifications, and tax returns, focusing on the property to deliver efficient, stress-free funding.Real estate investors and mortgage brokers can learn more or submit a loan request at www.quickliquidity.com . Our team is ready to partner with you, providing the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed to achieve your investment goals. Apply today and experience why QuickLiquidity is a trusted leader in bridge lending.

