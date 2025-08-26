QuickLiquidity Closes $615,000 Bridge Loan on Single Family Rental in Windermere, FL

QuickLiquidity Logo

QuickLiquidity has announced the successful closing of a $615K first-mortgage bridge loan secured by a single-family rental property located in Windermere, FL.

We move quickly because we underwrite the asset, not the borrower. No red tape, no unnecessary hurdles—just fast capital that allows real estate investors to seize time-sensitive opportunities.” — A. Yoni Miller

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct private lender specializing in asset-based bridge loans for investment real estate, has announced the successful closing of a $615,000 first-mortgage bridge loan secured by a single-family rental property located in Windermere, Florida.Built in 1998, this well-maintained single-family rental spans 3,294 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a built-in pool on a 1-acre lot. The borrower purchased the property in 2023 for $1,150,000 in an all-cash transaction and owned it free and clear of debt. The borrower needed to unlock liquidity to reinvest into their operating business. They initially turned to a traditional bank for financing. However, the bank’s slow timeline and burdensome documentation requirements proved unworkable for the borrower. QuickLiquidity stepped in and closed the loan in just 13 days from a signed term sheet, delivering certainty and speed that conventional lenders could not match.Unlike traditional banks, QuickLiquidity does not require credit checks, personal income verification, or tax returns. Instead, the firm takes an asset-based approach, focusing on underwriting the property itself. QuickLiquidity closed with a 12-month term, a six-month minimum interest provision, a competitive 11% interest-only rate, and just two points at closing—an attractive value in today’s private lending market where speed, certainty, and flexibility are essential.“This transaction is a perfect example of what sets QuickLiquidity apart from traditional lenders,” said A. Yoni Miller , Principal of QuickLiquidity. “We move quickly because we underwrite the asset, not the borrower. No red tape, no unnecessary hurdles—just fast, dependable capital that allows real estate investors to seize time-sensitive opportunities.The Property is located in Windermere, Florida, an affluent and highly sought-after suburban community celebrated for its top-rated schools, pristine neighborhoods, and proximity to Central Florida’s premier attractions. Ideally situated just 5 miles from Walt Disney World and approximately 15 miles from Downtown Orlando, the location offers seamless access to major employment centers, world-class entertainment, and a vibrant regional economy. Daily conveniences are close at hand, with a Publix only 1 mile away and Windermere High School just 0.3 miles from the property.QuickLiquidity is experiencing growing demand for cash-out refinance loans on free-and-clear or low-leverage investment properties, as real estate investors increasingly seek fast capital to expand their portfolios, complete renovations, or unlock liquidity for other time-sensitive needs. Many of these investors are asset-rich but face challenges qualifying with traditional lenders due to credit issues, limited income documentation, or the lengthy timelines of bank financing. QuickLiquidity’s bridge loans stand out by eliminating credit checks and income verification, delivering a streamlined, asset-based solution that can close in days—not weeks.About QuickLiquidity, LLCFounded in 2015, QuickLiquidity is a direct lender exclusively focused on providing asset-based financing for investment real estate. Specializing in first-position bridge loans, the company has built a reputation for offering innovative, borrower-focused solutions that prioritize speed, flexibility, and competitive pricing. QuickLiquidity eliminates the traditional hurdles of credit checks, personal income verifications, and tax returns, focusing on the property to deliver efficient, stress-free funding.Real estate investors and mortgage brokers can learn more or submit a loan request at www.quickliquidity.com . Our team is ready to partner with you, providing the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed to achieve your investment goals. Apply today and experience why QuickLiquidity is a trusted leader in bridge lending.

