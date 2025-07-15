QuickLiquidity Closes $600,000 Bridge Loan on 3 Rental Townhomes in Just 7 Days

QuickLiquidity Logo

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct private lender specializing in asset-based bridge loans for investment real estate, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $600,000 1st mortgage cash-out refinance secured by three rental townhomes located in West Richland, WA. Built in 2020 and owned free and clear by the borrower, the townhomes were leveraged to unlock equity for the rapid acquisition of a separate investment property.With the borrower facing a tight closing deadline, they turned to QuickLiquidity for a fast and flexible financing solution. QuickLiquidity closed the loan in just seven days from a signed term sheet—without requiring any third-party appraisals, credit checks, or personal tax returns. This streamlined process allowed the borrower to access capital with speed and certainty, avoiding the delays and red tape often associated with traditional lenders.“This deal is a perfect example of what makes QuickLiquidity different,” said A. Yoni Miller , Principal of QuickLiquidity. “We’re able to move quickly because we underwrite the property, not the person. No unnecessary hoops to jump through—just fast, reliable funding that helps real estate investors capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities.”This loan was structured with a 12-month term, a 6-month minimum interest guarantee, a competitive 10% interest rate, and just 2 points—an exceptional value in today’s private lending market. What makes this even more noteworthy is that QuickLiquidity offered these terms without running the borrower’s credit, verifying income, or requiring tax returns. While our typical interest rate averages closer to 12%, we’re able to go lower on exceptionally strong deals involving low-leverage, stabilized investment properties. For borrowers seeking fast, no-hassle financing without sacrificing affordability, this deal highlights how QuickLiquidity delivers both speed and value.This deal marks QuickLiquidity’s first closing in the state of Washington and the 25th state where the company has successfully closed deals since its inception in 2015. As a tech-enabled private lender, QuickLiquidity continues to expand nationally by combining speed, flexibility, and a modern approach to underwriting. Borrowers can apply online in minutes, receive same-day approvals, and communicate directly with decision-makers throughout the process. Behind the scenes, the company is gradually integrating AI technologies—such as an intelligent chatbot on its website—to streamline borrower interactions and improve efficiency. While automation enhances speed and scale, QuickLiquidity remains committed to preserving the human touch that borrowers and brokers value most.This transaction was introduced to QuickLiquidity by a mortgage broker, whose commission was protected and paid directly at closing from the HUD-1 settlement statement. QuickLiquidity continues to be a trusted partner to mortgage brokers nationwide by ensuring full transparency and honoring broker relationships.QuickLiquidity is seeing a surge in demand for cash-out refinance loans on free and clear or low-leverage investment properties, especially among real estate investors seeking fast capital to grow their portfolios, complete renovations, or access liquidity for other time-sensitive needs. Many of these investors are asset-rich but may not qualify with traditional lenders due to poor credit, lack of income documentation, or simply needing funds quicker than banks or conventional lenders can deliver. That’s where QuickLiquidity’s no credit check, no income verification bridge loans stand out—offering a streamlined, asset-based solution designed to close in days, not weeks.About QuickLiquidity, LLCFounded in 2015, QuickLiquidity is a direct lender exclusively focused on providing asset-based financing for investment real estate. Specializing in first-position bridge loans, the company has built a reputation for offering innovative, borrower-focused solutions that prioritize speed, flexibility, and competitive pricing. QuickLiquidity eliminates the traditional hurdles of credit checks, personal income verifications, and tax returns, focusing on the property to deliver efficient, stress-free funding.Real estate investors and mortgage brokers can learn more or submit a loan request at www.quickliquidity.com . Our team is ready to partner with you, providing the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed to achieve your investment goals. Apply today and experience why QuickLiquidity is a trusted leader in bridge lending.

