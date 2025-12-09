Call Sheet Media Acquires Supernatural Thriller Screenplay 'The Tribunal: Ledger' by Brandon S. Brown

The Tribunal: Ledger

Call Sheet Media announces the acquisition of Brandon S. Brown’s supernatural thriller “The Tribunal: Ledger,” advancing its commitment to bold emerging voices.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media today announced the acquisition of the original feature screenplay “The Tribunal: Ledger,” written by emerging writer Brandon S. Brown, a hobbyist storyteller and self-described jack of some trades with deep roots in Millville, New Jersey.Blending psychological tension, supernatural dread, and redemptive faith, “The Tribunal: Ledger” carries the tagline: Fear awakens. Faith rises.Logline: In the haunting realm of the Forge, a recovering detective battles his own demons while leading survivors against an unstable accountant whose hidden past could unravel their fragile hope of escape.“The Tribunal: Ledger” brings a fresh voice and a bold genre mix to Call Sheet Media’s slate, weaving character-driven drama into a genre framework that feels both intimate and cinematic.“Brandon’s script immediately stood out for its blend of emotional stakes and eerie worldbuilding,” said a Call Sheet Media spokesperson. “The Forge is a visually striking, deeply unsettling setting, but the heart of the story is this broken detective fighting his way back to purpose. It is the kind of elevated genre piece we love to develop with writers at the start of their careers.”ABOUT THE WRITERBrandon S. Brown was born in Millville, New Jersey, just a stone’s throw from the historic Third Ward, a neighborhood originally built in the mid-1800s to house workers from the town’s textile mills. His first foray into storytelling began in his middle school’s underground newspaper, where he started experimenting with voice, tone, and theme far outside the classroom curriculum.Now an aspiring writer reaching for his dream, Brown describes himself as a hobbyist writer and an all-around jack of some trades, drawing on wide-ranging life experience to inform his characters and the moral complexities they face.Two quotes from G.K. Chesterton have profoundly influenced Brown’s approach to story and to “The Tribunal: Ledger” in particular:“Fairy tales, then, are not responsible for producing in children fear, or any of the shapes of fear; fairy tales do not give the child the idea of the evil or the ugly; that is in the child already, because it is in the world already.”And:“Fairy tales do not tell children that dragons exist. Children already know that dragons exist. Fairy tales tell children the dragons can be killed.”“These ideas are at the core of ‘The Tribunal: Ledger,’” Brown explains. “The Forge is a place where fear and guilt are very real, but so is the possibility of courage, sacrifice, and redemption. I wanted to write a story that doesn’t flinch from the darkness, but insists that monsters, internal and external, can be faced.”PROJECT POSITIONINGWith “The Tribunal: Ledger,” Call Sheet Media continues its commitment to championing distinctive new voices and developing genre-forward stories with emotional and thematic weight. The project will move into active development with Brown attached to participate in revisions alongside the company’s creative team.Production timeline and additional attachments will be announced at a later date.

