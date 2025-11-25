Call Sheet Media Acquires Supernatural Romance Screenplay 'The Exhumation of Thomas Raeburn' by Tina Jordan

Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Call Sheet Media boards Tina Jordan’s haunting debut feature, a gothic love story where a Victorian ghost proves that some hearts never rest.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media today announced the acquisition of “The Exhumation of Thomas Raeburn,” a supernatural romance feature screenplay by award-nominated writer Tina Jordan.Blending gothic atmosphere with timeless yearning, “The Exhumation of Thomas Raeburn” follows a guarded woman who relocates to an old Victorian home, only to find herself drawn to its original 19th century owner, whose spirit still lingers within its walls. As their bond deepens, she must confront restless forces on both sides of the veil in order to be with him.Genre: Supernatural RomanceTagline: True love can’t be buried – even by death.Logline: A lonely woman seeking meaning beyond routine finds herself drawn to the ghost of a 19th century man only to discover that some hearts never rest, and some love stories never end.“The Exhumation of Thomas Raeburn” is Jordan’s debut screenplay, adapted from her short fiction of the same name. Her work has appeared in a range of respected literary outlets, including The Stray Branch, Ariel Chart International Literary Journal, and the North Carolina Bards Anthology. Her narrative poem “The Mourning After” received a Best of the Net nomination in 2021.Jordan’s writing consistently explores the intersection of love, life, and death, often through a paranormal lens. Her independently published books include Chicken Wire and Duct Tape, The Blue Wind’s Return, Casualties of a Resolute Heart, and Rumors of an Anomalous Heart. Across prose and poetry, she has built a body of work centered on the haunting persistence of love and the possibility of connection beyond the grave.“Love hurts. Love heals. Love haunts…but true love never dies. Love and the hope of love are what make life bearable and beautiful,” said Tina Jordan. “I’m thrilled to partner with Call Sheet Media to bring Thomas and his story into a new medium.”Call Sheet Media’s development team identified “The Exhumation of Thomas Raeburn” as a distinctive take on supernatural romance, combining an intimate character journey with an evocative period backstory and a deeply emotional, modern heroine. The project will now move into active development, with Call Sheet Media collaborating closely with Jordan as the script is prepared for packaging and production.About Tina JordanTina Jordan is a writer whose work has been featured in The Stray Branch (2020 and 2024), Ariel Chart International Literary Journal, Pomme Journal’s Put Into Words, My Love, and the NC Bards Anthology (2022 and 2023). Her narrative poetry piece “The Mourning After” was nominated for Best of the Net 2021. Her storytelling often delves into paranormal and supernatural romance, highlighting the intertwining of love, life, and death. “The Exhumation of Thomas Raeburn” is her debut screenplay. She enjoys family time, gardening, and paranormal investigation.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a film and television production company dedicated to developing and producing story-driven projects with strong emotional cores and clear commercial potential. By collaborating with emerging and established writers alike, Call Sheet Media focuses on character-forward narratives that resonate with audiences across genres, including drama, thriller, and elevated genre fare such as supernatural romance.

