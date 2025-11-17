Call Sheet Media Unveils Invitation-Only Cut to Black Prize with $10,000 and a Producer Meeting

Cut to Black Prize Competition

An invitation-only screenwriting competition awarding $10,000, a Hollywood trip, and a producer meeting to one standout script.

The aim is outcomes, not volume. By curating entries and reading blind, we put the emphasis on voice, clarity, and execution, then back the winner with cash and meaningful access.”” — Thomas Haldeman

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media today announced the Cut to Black Prize , a small, invitation-only screenwriting competition designed for writers who value craft and real access. The contest selects a single champion who will receive 10,000 USD, a trip to Hollywood, and a scheduled, face-to-face meeting with a producer.Unlike mass-market contests, Cut to Black keeps the field intentionally small so every invited script receives a deep, blind read from working producers, writers, and development executives. Submissions are open to all genres and formats, with judging focused on storytelling, character, craft, and market potential.Grand Prize Highlights• 10,000 USD cash award• Hollywood trip package: round-trip economy airfare to Los Angeles, two or three nights of lodging, and a scheduled general meeting with a producer or development executive• Industry exposure through Call Sheet Media’s networkHow to Participate• By invitation only. Writers who have received an invitation can enter immediately using their access code at CutToBlackPrize.com.• Writers without a code may request one at CutToBlackPrize.com; capacity is limited and requests may close once the quota is reached.• Submission windows: Pre-registration November 15, 2025 through December 31, 2025; Early January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026; Regular April 1, 2026 through May 14, 2026; Late May 15, 2026 through May 30, 2026; Extended May 31, 2026 through June 30, 2026.• Submissions may close earlier once capacity is reached.Judging and Timeline• Blind judging in multiple rounds by producers, professional screenwriters, script analysts, and development executives• Public milestones: Quarterfinalists July 10, 2026; Semifinalists July 20, 2026; Finalists August 3, 2026; Winner August 14, 2026Eligibility and Format• By invitation only; writers must be 18 or older• Original, unproduced scripts in English• Length guidance: shorts 5–30 pages; pilots 30–65 pages; features 85–130 pages• PDF only; title page only, with no identifying information shown to judges“Cut to Black is for storytellers who want a serious, professional read and a clear next step,” added David Lautrec . “One champion, one prize, and a real meeting in Hollywood.”Key Assurances• Blind reads and conflict-of-interest screening to protect fairness• Privacy-first handling of entrant data for contest administration only• Entry fees are final and nonrefundable except as required by lawRequest Invitation or Enter Now• Request an invitation or enter with your code at: https://CutToBlackPrize.com • Participation is limited; codes may expire, and new requests are subject to availability.Legal NoteTravel package approximate retail value up to 2,500 USD, varies by origin and dates. Taxes are the winner’s responsibility. No promise of representation, employment, option, or purchase is made or implied. The contest is a skill competition and is void where prohibited. Full details in the Official Rules at the contest website.

