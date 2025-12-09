Receivabull and LendSaaS Announce Integration Partnership to Deliver Click-to-Sell Liquidity for MCA Funders

Elevates funder velocity and control by unifying pricing, execution, and settlement into one in-platform liquidity workflow.

Embedding Receivabull’s rail where teams already work collapses steps from pricing to settlement and makes liquidity a function, not a project.” — Scott Goldman, Receivabull Co-Founder & CEO

ST, PETERSBURG, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receivabull and LendSaaS today announced an integration partnership under an executed MOU that will embed Receivabull’s syndication rail directly inside the LendSaaS operating system. The integration places a standardized, click-to-sell liquidity path in the same workflow revenue-based funders already use to originate, underwrite, and service small-business financing (merchant cash advances).The embedded experience returns live purchase terms on eligible receivables inside LendSaaS, enabling funders to access on-demand liquidity from within their primary system of record. Receivabull’s BullScore ™ engine prices deals in real time; funders choose how much to sell and execute without leaving the screen. Liquidity works in two native modes: at origination (pre-funding syndication of a slice of a new deal) and mid-stream (sale of a portion of active, performing positions). Servicing is retained by the funder. Funds are disbursed at close, ongoing remittances are split programmatically, and purchaser statements follow a single, standardized schema.The Receivabull rail is a neutral interface for multiple capital providers. Institutional buyers configure eligibility, pricing targets, pacing, and exposure preferences, then transact through one execution and settlement envelope. For funders, that means faster turns and fewer exceptions. For buyers, it means diversified, multi-originator access without bespoke file prep, ad hoc closings, or one-off statement logic. For operations teams on both sides, it consolidates to one API integration, one field map, and one support surface.“Funders want one consistent path to cash that doesn’t blow up servicing or introduce another portal,” said Scott Goldman, CEO of Receivabull. “Embedding Receivabull’s rail where teams already work collapses steps from pricing to settlement and makes liquidity a function, not a project.”“LendSaaS exists to centralize the operating spine for MCA funders,” said Joshua Carcione, Founder and CEO of LendSaaS. “By integrating Receivabull’s pricing and settlement directly in-platform, our users gain a clean, standardized way to syndicate at booking or sell mid-stream while staying in their system of record.”The product design is API-first. LendSaaS streams deal metadata to Receivabull; BullScore™ returns dynamic pricing in line; executions are recorded in the same session; cash application and performance feed back into uniform statements with drill-down. The result is fewer emails and CSVs, fewer reconciliation dead ends, and lower unwind risk due to a single closing package and consistent settlement logic.This partnership aligns market roles without creating a monolith. LendSaaS continues as the funder’s ERP and system of record. Receivabull operates the liquidity rail and secondary marketplace that standardizes pricing, execution, and reporting across multiple buyers. Each party focuses on what it is best positioned to build; the combined experience behaves like infrastructure instead of a patchwork of bespoke processes.The companies will proceed from MOU to definitive agreement and technical enablement, with plans to bring the functionality live as early as January 2026. LendSaaS users can pre-register for the first embedded cohort; connected capital providers will transact through Receivabull’s standardized interface upon onboarding.About ReceivabullReceivabull is the liquidity engine and secondary marketplace for revenue-based financing, providing a neutral rail for selling or syndicating receivables with standardized pricing, execution, and settlement. Originators retain servicing while institutional buyers transact through a single, configurable interface. Receivabull is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Learn more at receivabull.com.About LendSaaSLendSaaS provides a comprehensive MCA management platform designed to streamline origination, underwriting, servicing, and portfolio management for funders. LendSaaS is a software provider and does not provide funding, investment advice, brokerage services, or guarantees; third-party integrations are customer-directed and non-exclusive. Learn more at lendsaas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.