Receivabull and AdvanceIQ.ai Partner to Launch BullScore™, a New Standard for MCA Risk Scoring and Syndication

BullScore™ combines AI-powered risk scoring and real-time pricing to standardize syndication in revenue-based funding.

Receivabull has the potential to fundamentally reshape how receivables are originated, evaluated, and traded” — Tomo Matsuo, Founder & CEO of AdvanceIQ.ai

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receivabull , the fintech platform reshaping revenue-based funding through syndication and standardized deal infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with AdvanceIQ.ai , a leading provider of AI-powered risk analytics for the SMB finance space. The collaboration will embed AdvanceIQ.ai’s flagship scoring model, SMB RiskIQ (SRI), into the Receivabull platform as the foundation for BullScore™ powered by AdvanceIQ.ai.Unlike traditional credit scores, BullScore™ is both a risk scoring engine and a syndication pricing engine. It evaluates repayment risk at the receivable level while simultaneously powering dynamic pricing grids calibrated for each originator. This dual functionality enables Receivabull to standardize secondary trading of revenue-based funding deals, creating real-time pricing, improved transparency, and portfolio-level discipline across the industry.“From day one, Receivabull has been focused on bringing institutional discipline and transparency to a rapidly evolving industry,” said Scott Goldman, CEO of Receivabull. “Partnering with AdvanceIQ.ai gives us a powerful foundation for aligning incentives across originators, funders, and investors — and helping the best players in the space scale responsibly.”“Receivabull has the potential to fundamentally reshape how receivables are originated, evaluated, and traded,” said Tomo Matsuo, Founder & CEO of AdvanceIQ.ai. “Embedding our SMB RiskIQ (SRI) model at the core of their platform allows us to provide the predictive analytics powering this transformation — and to help raise underwriting and pricing standards across the industry.”Receivabull launched its platform in live beta in September 2025, marking the first step in bringing standardized execution, liquidity, and transparency to revenue-based financing.About ReceivabullReceivabull is a financial technology company transforming revenue-based financing by creating the industry’s first standardized syndication marketplace. The platform enables funders to syndicate receivables in real time, investors to access receivable-backed opportunities with institutional discipline, and originators to benefit from improved liquidity and portfolio performance. Receivabull is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.For more information, visit www.receivabull.com About AdvanceIQ.aiAdvanceIQ.ai is an AI-powered risk and portfolio intelligence company serving the SMB alternative lending sector. Grounded in deep industry expertise, its core products — SMB RiskIQ (SRI) and PortIQ — integrate domain knowledge with advanced analytics to deliver risk scoring, pricing intelligence, and portfolio insights that help originators and investors make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions.Learn more at www.advanceiq.ai

