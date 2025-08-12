Receivabull Announces Successful Integration with LendSaaS Through Partnership with VitalCap

Receivabull Logo

Integration Enables Real-Time Data Sync to Facilitate On-Demand Liquidity for Revenue-Based Funders

By connecting our deal flow directly to Receivabull’s liquidity network, we gain the ability to fund more merchants without the capital bottlenecks that have historically limited growth.” — Lawrence Khatskelevich, Managing Partner at VitalCap

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receivabull , the first platform purpose-built to provide on-demand liquidity for revenue-based funding transactions, today announced the successful integration of LendSaaS , a leading MCA deal management and funding platform, through its partnership with VitalCap , a premier originator in the industry.This integration represents a major milestone in Receivabull’s mission to bring transparency, speed, and efficiency to the revenue-based funding market by enabling originators to seamlessly sell receivables into Receivabull’s liquidity pool. LendSaaS is the first MCA platform to be integrated, paving the way for real-time data synchronization between funding systems and Receivabull’s infrastructure. This allows funders to instantly identify eligible deals, price risk, and syndicate receivables without friction.“Our partnership with Receivabull and the integration of LendSaaS marks a significant step forward for the industry,” said Lawrence Khatskelevich, Managing Partner at VitalCap. “By connecting our deal flow directly to Receivabull’s liquidity network, we gain the ability to fund more merchants without the capital bottlenecks that have historically limited growth.”“LendSaaS was built to streamline origination and servicing for MCA funders, and this integration with Receivabull takes that vision further,” said Joshua Carcione, Founder of LendSaaS. “Together, we’re enabling a future where liquidity is instant, data flows seamlessly, and funders can scale more efficiently than ever before.”In addition to API-based integrations with platforms like LendSaaS, Receivabull supports multiple data ingestion methods, including secure FTP uploads (manual or automated) and custom API builds for unique workflows. The company is actively working on additional integrations with other leading MCA management systems to expand compatibility and further streamline liquidity access.About ReceivabullReceivabull Inc. is a financial technology company modernizing how revenue-based financing is funded, structured, and scaled. By combining institutional-grade infrastructure with proprietary scoring and servicing systems, Receivabull enables non-bank funders to unlock liquidity through standardized, fixed-yield investment products. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Receivabull is backed by experienced operators in revenue-based finance, capital markets, and credit innovation. To learn more, visit www.receivabull.com or contact pr@receivabull.com.About VitalCapVitalCap is a leading revenue-based funding originator, committed to delivering fast, flexible financing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. By leveraging technology and strong industry expertise, VitalCap helps merchants access the capital they need to grow. To learn more, visit https://www.vitalcapfund.com/ About LendSaaSLendSaaS provides a comprehensive MCA management platform designed to streamline origination, underwriting, servicing, and portfolio management for funders. Its robust suite of tools empowers funding companies to operate more efficiently and at scale. LendSaaS is a software provider and does not provide funding, investment advice, brokerage services, or guarantees; third-party integrations are customer-directed and non-exclusive. To learn more, visit https://www.lendsaas.com/

