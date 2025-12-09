Monarch Recovery Centers (IOP) to Accept Medi-Cal

Residential Housing Component, Monarch Sober Homes, Joins County Housing Program

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monarch Recovery Centers (MRC), the organization’s clinical treatment arm, announced that effective December 17th, it will officially begin accepting Medi-Cal for treatment services. This expansion deepens MRC’s commitment to accessible, high-quality behavioral health and substance use care for individuals across Sacramento County. Private insurance plans will continue to be accepted.Alongside this milestone, Monarch Sober Homes (MSH), the organization’s sober living and residential housing component, will begin accepting residents through Sacramento County’s Behavioral Health Bridge Housing (BHBH) program. Residents admitted through BHBH will have direct access to MRC’s Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) services and Peer Support Specialists, ensuring they receive the wraparound care needed to stabilize, heal, and move onto permanent housing.“We are eliminating the two most significant obstacles to recovery—the cost of treatment and the lack of stable housing” said Joe Britton, Program Director. “By coupling our clinical expertise with immediate residential stability, Monarch is setting a new standard for comprehensive, dignified care that helps ensure every individual in our community has a clear pathway to long-term healing.”Monarch provides transportation for all clients living in MSH, and this service will now extend to all BHBH residents and Medi-Cal clients, ensuring full access to IOP services and improved treatment consistency. This integration of housing, treatment, and transportation reinforces Monarch’s mission to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care with dignity, structure, and hope.Looking AheadAs Monarch begins to offer these new services, the organization is planning for new ways to better deliver care. In early 2026, Monarch Recovery Centers will offer Telehealth services to its Medi-Cal members, allowing the organization to better serve those who are unable to attend group or therapy sessions in person. Also in early 2026, MRC will open its office for services 7 days a week, building a program around the client's needs, expectations, and personalized service goals."About Monarch Recovery Centers and Monarch Sober HomesMonarch Recovery Centers (MRC) and Monarch Sober Homes (MSH) provide outpatient treatment, sober living housing, evidence-based programming, clinical support, and transportation services for individuals seeking recovery from substance use. Built on the principles of dignity, accountability, inclusion and community, Monarch is committed to helping each person build a sustainable foundation for long-term recovery, offering services since 2015.

