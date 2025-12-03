Checkissuing Unveils New Automated 1099 Platform with E-Filing, TIN Corrections and Full API Integration

New solution streamlines 1099 processing from data import to IRS e-file submission for finance and payroll teams

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkissuing, a leading provider of check printing and payment solutions, today announced the launch of its new Automated 1099 System , a comprehensive platform designed to simplify and modernize the entire 1099 lifecycle. The new system supports 1099 processing , IRS-compliant e-filing, TIN corrections, and a robust API connection for seamless integration with existing business systems.Built for accounting firms, marketplaces, and finance teams, Checkissuing’s Automated 1099 System reduces manual workload, minimizes risk of errors, and helps organizations stay compliant with ever-changing IRS regulations.“Managing 1099s has traditionally been a stressful, deadline-driven process,” said Mark Greenspan, CEO of Checkissuing. “Our new automated 1099 platform is designed to take that pain away. From secure data import to e-filing with the IRS and handling TIN corrections, we’re giving our clients a single, reliable hub for everything 1099.”End-to-End 1099 AutomationThe new system is built to handle high-volume, complex 1099 workflows while remaining easy to use for smaller organizations:- 1099 Processing: Import and validate payee and payment data, generate forms, and prepare filings across supported 1099 form types.- E-Filing to the IRS: Submit 1099 forms electronically, track filing status, and maintain an auditable history of submissions.- TIN Corrections: Identify and correct invalid or mismatched Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs), helping reduce IRS penalties and B-Notices.- API Connection: Connect directly to the Checkissuing platform via API to sync data from ERPs, accounting platforms, payroll systems, and custom applications.“We built our API to be developer-friendly and enterprise-ready,” added Greenspan. “Clients can automate the entire 1099 process straight from their own systems, with Checkissuing handling the compliance and filing behind the scenes.”Designed for Compliance, Security, and ScaleWith sensitive taxpayer data at the center of 1099 workflows, the Automated 1099 System is designed with security and compliance as core principles. The platform incorporates industry-standard encryption and access controls, as well as detailed logging to support audits and internal controls.The solution also integrates naturally with Checkissuing’s existing services, including check printing, mailing, and digital payments, providing a unified back-office experience for customers.AvailabilityThe Automated 1099 System is available now to new and existing Checkissuing clients. Organizations interested in modernizing their 1099 processes can contact Checkissuing for a demo or to discuss integration options.For more information about Checkissuing’s Automated 1099 System or to request a demo, please visit www.checkissuing.com or email sales@checkissuing.com.

