Checkissuing Announces FedEx Agreement to Lower Shipping Fees and Add Picture Proof of Delivery (PPOD)

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkissuing, a leading provider of secure check printing and mailing solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with FedEx to lower shipping fees for customers, alongside newly enhanced direct integration with FedEx that enables FedEx Picture Proof of Delivery (PPOD) for eligible shipments.Under the agreement, Checkissuing customers benefit from reduced FedEx shipping rates for expedited and trackable delivery options, while continuing to meet the reliability, compliance, and security standards required for financial documents.Checkissuing has also recently implemented enhanced direct integration with FedEx, improving shipment processing, real-time tracking, and delivery confirmation within the Checkissuing platform. This deeper integration allows customers to access FedEx Picture Proof of Delivery (PPOD), which provides photographic confirmation at the point of delivery and supports stronger delivery verification and audit trails.Checkissuing believes PPOD adds an additional layer of delivery security by offering greater visibility into final-mile delivery. The availability of this feature through Checkissuing’s FedEx integration supports organizations that require documented confirmation for sensitive or time-critical mailings.“By working directly with FedEx to lower shipping fees and expanding our integration capabilities, we’re delivering meaningful operational and security improvements for our customers,” said Ben Smith, spokesperson for Checkissuing. “These enhancements give clients greater transparency and confidence in the delivery of critical financial documents.”Key highlights of the update include:- Reduced FedEx shipping fees through a direct agreement with FedEx- Enhanced direct FedEx integration enabling improved automation and tracking- Availability of FedEx Picture Proof of Delivery (PPOD) for eligible shipments- Improved delivery verification and audit support- Seamless access through existing Checkissuing workflowsThese enhancements are available immediately to Checkissuing customers and require no changes to current submission or integration processes.For more information about Checkissuing’s mailing and delivery options, visit https://www.checkissuing.com or contact sales@checkissuing.com.About CheckissuingBased in Tempe, Arizona, Checkissuing provides secure, scalable check printing and mailing solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on automation, compliance, and reliability, Checkissuing helps organizations streamline payments while maintaining full visibility and control.

