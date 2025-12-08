Governor Abbott, TPUSA Emphasize Statewide Club America Chapter Involvement

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today emphasized the importance of TPUSA Club America chapter enrollment and involvement on high school campuses across the state.

"There has been no moment in time during the course of this century when there was such an urgency and a need for an organization like TPUSA and Club America," said Governor Abbott. "They have helped to restore moral clarity, constitutional principles, and our founding values. I am grateful for the young men and women behind me and their peers across the state for stepping up and identifying themselves as the future leaders of the Lone Star State. "

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, TPUSA Senior Director Josh Thifault, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, and other state and local officials.

During his remarks, the Governor recognized Charlie Kirk's life and legacy that strengthened the conservative movement and expanded it to youth across the country. Governor Abbott touted that Texas has the most Club America chapters of any state, and that the state will create an environment where Club America can expand and flourish. Additionally, Governor Abbott reiterated that any school who stands in the way of a Club America program should be reported immediately to the TEA where an investigation will be opened, and disciplinary action will be taken if necessary.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.