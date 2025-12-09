Hydrolix Proves Data Ingest to Insights in 4 Clicks

Hydrolix delivers real-time analytics. Hydrolix CDN Insights Hydrolix.io

CDN Insights delivers real-time visibility across one or multi-CDN infrastructure in just four clicks, reducing mean time to resolution from days to minutes

The capability to go from highly aggregated data down to raw logs in real time is unheard of in the data analytics market. With Hydrolix, it takes minutes with fewer resources needed.” — Tom Howe

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the high-performance real-time data platform, has proven that it can deliver performance and security insights, for terabyte to petabyte scale data, in just four clicks after ingestion, a capability that only Hydrolix can deliver through its new solution CDN Insights. CDN Insights enables service operators to identify and resolve content delivery issues, dramatically reducing the time and resources required to maintain quality of experience across single and multi-CDN environments. CDN Insights addresses a critical challenge facing streaming providers and content operators: the inability to quickly identify and resolve performance issues when relying on CDN providers. With legacy technologies, operators are forced to switch between interfaces, with no ability to drill into root causes. This can spiral into a process that can take hours or days while incidents actively impact users. Even after identifying an issue, operators often lack the visibility to understand root causes or determine whether problems affect one CDN or span their entire infrastructure.The consequences of delayed visibility are severe. Streaming providers risk losing customers if content fails to load. Users encountering errors on ecommerce and banking sites simply move on to competitors. Without understanding issue scope, operators may implement unnecessary mitigation steps, such as shifting traffic to different CDNs when not needed, driving up operational costs and potentially causing additional downtime. More downtime increases customer churn and generates complaints that escalate on social media, damaging brand reputation and requiring significant operational resources to resolve.From High-Level Overview to Root Cause in Four ClicksHydrolix CDN Insights transforms this process. Operators can identify problems and trace them to root causes in just four clicks, enabling faster resolution with precise understanding of issue scope and optimal remediation steps.Here's how it works: In the first click, Hydrolix displays a dashboard showing all CDNs and their health status. The second click reveals issues affecting one or multiple CDNs, such as ASN outages or country-specific performance degradation. The third click provides an in-depth view of the specific user cohort experiencing problems on a particular CDN. The fourth click opens root cause data with the finest-grain details needed to drive rapid resolution of issues."The capability to go from highly aggregated data down to raw logs in real time is unheard of in the data analytics market," said Tom Howe, Director of Field Engineering at Hydrolix and former Director of Software Engineering for Quality Targeting and Experience at Disney (where he was a Hydrolix customer). "For large streaming providers, this is gold. They don't want users experiencing issues and complaining on social media, where it snowballs into customer complaints requiring massive operational resources to resolve. That creates employee churn and brand damage. Being able to find issues and their root causes in real time saves both resources and money. It can take a team of people multiple days to resolve an issue. With Hydrolix, it takes minutes with fewer resources needed."Multi-CDN Economics and Performance OptimizationBeyond incident detection, CDN Insights provides strategic visibility into traffic distribution across CDN providers. Operators can view how much traffic flows to each provider over specific time periods to inform on where to adjust allocation based on demand and performance. These optimizations can save millions of dollars by right-sizing CDN commitments and eliminating unnecessary traffic routing.CDN Insights presents operators with an aggregated, high-level view of CDN health in real time, then enables progressive drill-down to increasingly specific data - all in four clicks. Drill down queries take seconds. Each level reduces the data operators must analyze, ultimately providing extremely granular log access when needed. This hierarchical approach, from infrastructure-wide overview to individual log entries, eliminates the need to search through massive datasets or correlate information across multiple systems.Availability: CDN Insights is available immediately for streaming providers, content operators, and enterprises managing single and multi-CDN infrastructure. The solution supports rapid scaling to match traffic demands without cost inflation. About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale data in real time. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases.Media Contact:Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.