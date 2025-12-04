Hydrolix Ranks #7 in TechRound 100 List of UK's Most Innovative Tech Companies

Hydrolix, real-time data platform recognized for speed, compression, and cost efficiency in TechRound's Top 100 List for 2025.

For the past eight years we’ve been laser-focused on delivering a data platform that provides global scale, analytics in seconds, at unmatched economics.” — Marty Kagan, CEO & Co-Founder of Hydrolix

PORTLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the high-performance streaming data lake company, today announced it has been named #7 in TechRound's prestigious Top 100 list, which celebrates the most innovative startups and tech companies in the UK. Selected from thousands of submissions, Hydrolix was recognized for its breakthrough technology that delivers terabyte-scale data analysis in seconds at a fraction of traditional costs.TechRound's annual Top 100 list highlights companies that are changing the way businesses operate through innovation and disruption. Expert judges evaluated thousands of applications based on innovation, business success, and growth potential to identify the UK's most impactful technology companies.Hydrolix earned its place on the list for several game-changing capabilities that address critical pain points in data analytics.~Speed from ingest to insight: Processes terabyte-scale data from ingestion to root cause analysis in seconds, dramatically reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR)~High-density compression: Achieves 25-50x compression ratios, significantly lowering data footprint and resources required for long-term retention~Cost effectiveness: Delivers solutions at 75% less than competing providers, making petabyte-scale analytics economically viable~Decoupled architecture: Separates compute and storage for flexible scaling and optimal resource utilizationSubsecond querying: Enables real-time data access with subsecond query performance, even across massive datasets"I co-founded Hydrolix after experiencing first hand the pain and exorbitant costs associated with managing and analyzing real time data," said Marty Kagan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hydrolix. "For the past eight years we’ve been laser-focused on delivering a data platform that provides global scale, analytics in seconds, at unmatched economics. This recognition from TechRound validates that we're solving real problems for today’s businesses and unlocking use cases that had been simply impossible without us."Founded in 2018, Hydrolix has grown rapidly to serve over 600 customers and employ more than 200 people worldwide. The company closed an $80 million Series C funding round in April 2025 and has become the go-to observability provider for major live streaming events, including the Super Bowl, Olympics, FIFA Club World Cup, and the world's largest cricket matches. Hydrolix also provides real-time analytics for many of the largest online groceries, retailers, banks and publishers across Europe.Hydrolix is the only real-time data platform that combines stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression, and indexed search to deliver subsecond query performance at terabyte scale. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance use cases. With Hydrolix, organizations can ingest terabyte to petabyte-scale data from CDNs, WAFs, and other log sources, correlate data, and deliver unified performance and security insights in under ten seconds—all while retaining data for years at significantly lower costs than traditional platforms.To view Hydrolix's full TechRound 100 profile, visit: https://techround.co.uk/techround-100/7-hydrolix/ About TechRound: TechRound is the UK's leading startup and tech news platform, founded in 2016 to showcase innovative companies across the UK and Europe. With over 200,000 monthly readers, TechRound provides coverage of startups, technology trends, and entrepreneurship, helping emerging businesses reach investors, decision-makers, and industry leaders. The annual TechRound 100 competition receives thousands of applications and highlights the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the UK market. About Hydrolix : Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases. Visit Hydrolix.io for more information.Media Contact: Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, abby@hydrolix.io

