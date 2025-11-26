Ultimate Brain Health and Privai Spa Present PrTMS Educational Series on Mental Health and Autism with Dr Kevin T Murphy

Dr. Kevin T. Murphy, M.D - PrTMS® Pioneer PrTMS® for mental health PrTMS® for autism

When we identify where that signature has drifted off course, we have a roadmap for guiding the brain back toward patterns that support communication, stability and learning.” — Dr. Kevin T. Murphy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimate Brain Health and Privai Spa and Fitness at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel will host a two-day in person educational series on December 3 and December 4 featuring Dr. Kevin T. Murphy, the internationally recognized physician behind Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation known as PrTMS. The programs will give attendees a detailed understanding of how personalized magnetic stimulation is shaping new approaches to mental health, neurological regulation and autism.PrTMS builds on traditional TMS by adding data guided precision. Each patient receives an EEG that captures the brain’s electrical rhythms in real time. That data is then analyzed to detect irregularities in communication between brain regions, variations in dominant frequency patterns and disruptions linked to mood, focus, sensory regulation or speech. Using those findings, clinicians design a customized magnetic stimulation plan that gently nudges the brain toward healthier, more efficient signaling over a series of sessions. The goal is to restore coherence, improve connectivity and support functions tied to emotion, language, attention, executive control and adaptive behavior.“Every brain carries its own electrical signature,” says Dr. Murphy. “When we identify where that signature has drifted off course, we have a roadmap for guiding the brain back toward patterns that support communication, stability and learning. The progress we see is measurable, repeatable and deeply meaningful for the families who experience it.”December 3: Mental Health and Brain Clarity EventThe December 3 program, held from 5 to 8 PM on the sixteenth floor of the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, introduces how PrTMS uses weekly EEG analysis to guide non invasive magnetic pulses that help optimize brain activity in conditions such as anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, migraines, concussion, brain fog and substance related challenges. The therapy is pain free, virtually free of side effects and tailored to each patient’s unique neural rhythm. Light bites and refreshments will be provided, and attendees may participate in a complimentary EEG based brain scan following the talk.December 4: Autism Education and Family Testimonial EventThe December 4 program begins at 6 PM and centers on autism. Dr. Murphy will present outcomes from EEG guided PrTMS programs and share the model that helped his own son progress from being non-verbal to thriving as a mainstream college student. He will educate guests how specific frequency disruptions often seen in autism can affect sensory processing, verbal initiation, sleep patterns and emotional regulation, and how personalized stimulation may help guide those circuits toward more organized activity.“We went in feeling pretty skeptical, because on this journey of autism our lives are full of hopes and disappointments,” a mom of Dr. Murphy’s patient shared. “However, when Doctor Murphy showed us the results of his son it was absolutely undeniable. We had to take this chance and it was the best thing we ever did for our children. It has been truly life changing not only for them but for us. There is so much noise and so many opinions but I saw my son who was completely non verbal become verbal on day five of treatment. No outside opinion matters when you have witnessed miracles with your own eyes.”Dr. Murphy will outline reported improvements in verbal expression, sleep quality, adaptability, social interaction, eye contact, overall mood and reductions in meltdowns, destructive behaviors and anxiety. Attendees will have the opportunity to view EEG visuals, ask questions and register for a complimentary brain scan.Special Spa Access for Mothers on Autism NightMothers attending the December 4 autism event will receive complimentary access to Privai Spa amenities and select treatments, including:• Fitness center and pool access• Locker rooms and showers• Infrared sauna• Traditional sauna• Guided meditation SomadomeThis offering is designed to give mothers a moment of rest, recovery and support during an evening focused on hope and education.Event Details:Privai Spa and Fitness at Kimpton EPIC Hotel270 Biscayne Boulevard Way -Floor 16Miami FL 33131To register or inquire, call 786 745 8152.

