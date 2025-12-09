VirtuAssist Launches $1 First-Week Trial and New Rapid Onboarding System for U.S. Business Owners

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtuAssist, a Virginia-based virtual assistant agency serving more than 1,000 businesses nationwide, has officially launched its new $1 First-Week Trial along with a redesigned fast-track sales and onboarding system that helps business owners secure a dedicated assistant in under one week.Business owners can begin for just $1 at:This offer positions VirtuAssist as one of the most accessible and affordable virtual staffing solutions in the country.A Faster, Smarter Way to Hire a Virtual AssistantVirtuAssist’s new onboarding process removes delays and accelerates results:New Sales & Onboarding System Includes:First-week $1 trial50% off the remainder of Month 1Same-day consultation schedulingCredit card capture during the initial call to secure placementRapid sourcing of pre-screened virtual assistantsClient choice of final VA after interviewsOrientation and immediate start within daysBook a discovery call directly here:"The biggest pain point for business owners is time,” said Demario Adkins, CEO. “Our new process delivers real human support faster, simpler, and at a cost every business can afford. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs reclaim their day and scale with confidence.”Real Virtual Assistants — Not AIVirtuAssist emphasizes real, human support:U.S.-managed VAs working U.S. business hoursHIPAA-trained when neededCRM setup, automations, and workflow supportSales calling, customer service, admin, scheduling, email managementSpecialized support for medical offices, law firms, real estate, contractors, and service businessesLearn more:Trusted Nationwide — With Trademark ProtectionVirtuAssist is an officially trademarked brand.View trademark filing:🔒 USPTO Serial Number 98744462“As a recognized national brand, we take pride in protecting our name, our clients, and the integrity of the services we provide,” Adkins added.As Seen On Major Media OutletsVirtuAssist has been featured on:USA TodayNBCCBSFOXThese placements reinforce VirtuAssist’s growing reputation as a leading provider of virtual support solutions.Perfect for Small Businesses, Startups & Busy CEOsThe $1 trial is designed for:Solo entrepreneursService providersMedical and dental officesReal estate teamsLaw firmsE-commerce storesConsultantsGrowing companies needing affordable staffingStart now for only $1:About VirtuAssistVirtuAssist provides U.S.-managed virtual assistant services with live human support, offering administrative help, CRM setup, sales support, customer service, and workflow automation. With clients across all 50 states, VirtuAssist specializes in helping business owners scale faster while reducing operational costs.🌐 Website: https://www.virtuassist.com 📅 Book a Call: https://calendly.com/virtu-assist/30min 📝 Order Page: https://virtuassist.com/order

