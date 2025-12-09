VirtuAssist Launches $1 First-Week Trial and New Rapid Onboarding System for U.S. Business Owners
This offer positions VirtuAssist as one of the most accessible and affordable virtual staffing solutions in the country.
A Faster, Smarter Way to Hire a Virtual Assistant
VirtuAssist’s new onboarding process removes delays and accelerates results:
New Sales & Onboarding System Includes:
First-week $1 trial
50% off the remainder of Month 1
Same-day consultation scheduling
Credit card capture during the initial call to secure placement
Rapid sourcing of pre-screened virtual assistants
Client choice of final VA after interviews
Orientation and immediate start within days
"The biggest pain point for business owners is time,” said Demario Adkins, CEO. “Our new process delivers real human support faster, simpler, and at a cost every business can afford. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs reclaim their day and scale with confidence.”
Real Virtual Assistants — Not AI
VirtuAssist emphasizes real, human support:
U.S.-managed VAs working U.S. business hours
HIPAA-trained when needed
CRM setup, automations, and workflow support
Sales calling, customer service, admin, scheduling, email management
Specialized support for medical offices, law firms, real estate, contractors, and service businesses
Trusted Nationwide — With Trademark Protection
VirtuAssist is an officially trademarked brand.
View trademark filing:
🔒 USPTO Serial Number 98744462
https://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=98744462&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=statusSearch
“As a recognized national brand, we take pride in protecting our name, our clients, and the integrity of the services we provide,” Adkins added.
As Seen On Major Media Outlets
VirtuAssist has been featured on:
USA Today
NBC
CBS
FOX
These placements reinforce VirtuAssist’s growing reputation as a leading provider of virtual support solutions.
Perfect for Small Businesses, Startups & Busy CEOs
The $1 trial is designed for:
Solo entrepreneurs
Service providers
Medical and dental offices
Real estate teams
Law firms
E-commerce stores
Consultants
Growing companies needing affordable staffing
About VirtuAssist
VirtuAssist provides U.S.-managed virtual assistant services with live human support, offering administrative help, CRM setup, sales support, customer service, and workflow automation. With clients across all 50 states, VirtuAssist specializes in helping business owners scale faster while reducing operational costs.
