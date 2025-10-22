VirtuAssist Sets New Standard in the Virtual Assistant Industry with Human-Powered Support and Transparent Pricing

VirtuAssist redefines the virtual assistant industry with real human support, transparent pricing, and fast onboarding for growing businesses.

NEW YORK CITY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The virtual assistant industry has exploded in recent years, but few companies have managed to balance affordability with reliability — until now. VirtuAssist, a leader in professional virtual assistant services, today announced a national expansion with new service tiers designed to help small and midsize businesses scale faster using dedicated, professionally managed assistants.“Businesses are overwhelmed with automation and impersonal outsourcing,” said Demario Adkins, Founder and CEO of VirtuAssist. “We built VirtuAssist to prove that real humans — when trained, supported, and properly matched — deliver better results than any AI bot or call-center model. Our clients don’t need more tech. They need trusted help.”A Human-Centered Alternative in a Crowded MarketVirtuAssist’s approach challenges the automation wave by focusing on real, live assistants who integrate directly into clients’ operations. These assistants handle executive tasks, scheduling, bookkeeping, customer service, and sales — all under U.S.-based management that ensures accountability, performance, and consistency.Key advantages include:*Transparent pricing from $8–$10 per hour across 10-, 20-, 30-, and 40-hour weekly plans.*U.S.-managed quality control and daily communication with every client.*Dedicated account managers, not ticket-based systems.*Fast onboarding — clients are typically matched with their assistant in under a week.*Transforming the Virtual Assistant IndustryMarket research projects the virtual assistant industry will exceed $35 billion globally within the next few years. Yet many businesses continue to struggle with inconsistent service quality and hidden fees. VirtuAssist’s success lies in combining the dependability of in-house staff with the cost-efficiency of virtual teams — helping companies regain time, structure, and profitability.“Every entrepreneur deserves to delegate like a Fortune 500 CEO,” Adkins added. “Our mission is to make that possible for everyone — without inflated costs or complex systems, and without losing the human touch that keeps business personal.”About VirtuAssistFounded in Richmond, Virginia, VirtuAssist is a national provider of virtual assistant services helping over 1,000 businesses streamline operations, reduce costs, and grow faster. The company connects clients with skilled, human-powered assistants across industries including medical, legal, real estate, and e-commerce. Learn more at www.VirtuAssist.com

