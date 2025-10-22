Demario Adkins Turns Adversity Into Innovation With VirtuAssist

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the pandemic forced many businesses to rethink their operations, entrepreneur Demario Adkins found a way to transform crisis into opportunity.Adkins, the CEO of several Virginia-based companies—including Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) and Autism Services of Virginia—launched VirtuAssist, a virtual staffing company that now helps over 1,000 businesses nationwide streamline operations and cut costs without sacrificing quality.What began as a response to skyrocketing overhead has evolved into a nationwide solution for entrepreneurs, medical offices, real estate agencies, and law firms seeking reliable, human-based virtual support.“I was facing a $40,000 monthly cash flow issue,” Adkins recalls. “Rather than close doors, I built a bridge—using virtual assistants who could help businesses like mine survive and thrive.”From Survival to ScaleVirtuAssist isn’t just another outsourcing platform—it’s U.S.-managed and quality-controlled, ensuring each client is paired with a dedicated, professionally trained virtual assistant. The assistants, primarily based in the Philippines, integrate directly into clients’ teams to handle everything from executive assistance and bookkeeping to customer service and sales outreach.Adkins’ approach blends efficiency with empathy. “We’re not replacing people with AI,” he says. “We’re empowering businesses with real humans who care about results.”The model’s affordability—starting at just $8–$10 per hour—and its flexibility have made it an attractive choice for small and midsized businesses navigating post-pandemic recovery. VirtuAssist’s growth reflects Adkins’ larger mission: to help business owners reclaim their time, boost productivity, and scale sustainably.Leadership Rooted in PurposeAdkins’ entrepreneurial journey is a testament to resilience. Raised in poverty and foster care, he overcame early adversity to become a multi-business owner and community leader. His story fuels his mission to create opportunities for others—especially minority and small business owners—to build generational success.“I believe business is ministry,” Adkins says. “Everything I do, I do with God in mind. My purpose is to help others rise, just like people helped me.”Beyond VirtuAssist, Adkins continues to expand his portfolio with projects in healthcare, crisis services, and technology. His leadership philosophy centers on faith, family, and financial freedom—principles that also drive his upcoming podcast series, where he shares candid insights about entrepreneurship, relationships, and personal growth.VirtuAssist in the SpotlightVirtuAssist’s rise has caught the attention of national outlets including NBC, USA Today, Forbes, and Business Weekly. The company’s blend of affordability, reliability, and personal connection has positioned it as a leading name in the virtual workforce industry.Visitors to www.VirtuAssist.com can learn more or book a consultation to experience the new era of virtual staffing—where real people help real businesses win.About Demario AdkinsDemario Adkins is a Virginia-based entrepreneur, CEO, and community advocate. He leads Behavioral Health Services of Virginia, Autism Services of Virginia, and VirtuAssist—three organizations dedicated to service, innovation, and empowerment. A devoted husband and father of five, Adkins believes in using business as a platform for faith-driven impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.