Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands ARH Global Advisors’ AI, Legal-Tech & Law-Firm Automation Consulting Practice

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC, a multi-disciplinary advisory firm led by attorney and business consultant Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., announced today the expansion of its AI, Legal-Tech, and Law-Firm Automation Consulting Division throughout Manhattan. The initiative is designed to help law firms, professional services companies, and private-client organizations modernize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate growth through advanced AI-driven systems.With nearly 25 years of legal experience and a growing bi-coastal advisory presence in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, Hernandez and the ARH Global Advisors team are bringing a high-level, attorney-led approach to one of the fastest-growing service sectors in the professional world: AI transformation for legal and consulting firms.A Rapidly Growing Need for AI-Driven Solutions in New YorkNew York City—home to the world’s most competitive legal and financial markets—has seen a surge in demand for AI adoption across law, real estate , immigration, investigations, private client services, and corporate consulting.“Law firms and professional service companies in Manhattan are experiencing a fundamental shift. Clients expect faster communication, smarter systems, and seamless intake. AI is no longer optional — it’s essential for firms that want to stay competitive,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.“Our expansion provides Manhattan firms with an attorney-led team that understands the law, compliance, technology, operations, and the business side of practice growth.”Core AI & Automation Services Now Available in ManhattanThe expanded ARH Global Advisors platform delivers:AI-driven intake and CRM automation (Clio, Filevine, Salesforce, HubSpot, Monday & more)Workflow optimization for litigation, real estate, immigration & transactional practicesAutomated client communication systems & follow-up sequencesDocument automation, smart templates & AI-assisted draftingLead generation systems & digital funnels for law firmsAI-powered compliance monitoring & risk-reduction toolsBusiness development automation for attorneys & executivesLaw-firm modernization and operational restructuringAI consulting for real estate brokerages, immigration offices & private-client groupsHernandez has already implemented AI-enabled systems for major personal injury firms, boutique litigation practices, and multi-state immigration firms—helping increase revenue, reduce staffing burdens, and streamline case intake.A Bi-Coastal Advisory Approach With a Manhattan FocusWith existing operations in Los Angeles, Manhattan, and Austin, ARH Global Advisors is uniquely positioned to assist firms with multi-jurisdictional needs and high-volume practice demands.“AI isn’t just a tech purchase. It’s an operational, strategic, and financial decision. Firms are looking for someone who understands all three — and who can build systems that actually work day-to-day,” Hernandez added.“That’s where our attorney-led, business-driven approach makes all the difference.”About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a national advisory platform focused on AI consulting, legal-tech integration, private-client advisory, economic consulting, fiduciary services, and real estate advisory.The firm supports law firms, investors, real estate brokerages, private-client groups, and high-net-worth individuals across Manhattan, Beverly Hills, Austin, and select national markets.Led by attorney and consultant Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., ARH Global Advisors combines legal insight, business consulting, technology expertise, and modern operational strategy to help professionals build smarter, more profitable organizations.Media ContactARH Global Advisors LLC – ManhattanPress & Media RelationsNew York, NY📧 info@arhconsults.com

