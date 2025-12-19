Attorney-Economist Alejandro R. Hernandez Repositions Practice To Capital Strategy, Real Estate, and AI-Driven Advisory

ARH Global Advisors LLC

Attorney-Economist Alejandro R. Hernandez Repositions Practice Around Capital Strategy, Probate Real Estate, and AI-Driven Advisory

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., an attorney-economist and bi-coastal real estate advisor with more than two decades of legal and transactional experience, has formally repositioned his professional practice around capital strategy, probate and trust real estate advisory , and AI-driven consulting for complex assets and fiduciary-led transactions.Now operating primarily from Southern California while maintaining a Manhattan presence, Hernandez brings together legal precision, economic analysis, and real-world deal execution through a structured advisory platform serving private clients, fiduciaries, investors, and professional firms nationwide.Hernandez is affiliated with Keller Williams Beverly Hills and Kreative Luxe Estates and serves as founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC and ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC. His work focuses on probate and trust property sales, high-value residential and commercial transactions, cross-border investments, and deal-side advisory for estates, family offices, and closely held businesses.“This repositioning reflects where the highest-value client needs truly sit today—at the intersection of law, capital, real estate, and technology,” said Hernandez. “Clients navigating estates, trusts, and complex real estate transactions need advisors who understand fiduciary risk, market economics, and deal structure—not just sales.”Focus on Probate, Trust, and Fiduciary-Driven Real EstateHernandez’s real estate advisory practice emphasizes probate and trust property transactions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Manhattan, and select national markets. His background in litigation, estate administration, and transactional law allows him to advise executors, trustees, and beneficiaries on valuation, timing, compliance considerations, and risk mitigation throughout the sales process.By combining legal insight with brokerage execution, Hernandez provides a differentiated advisory model for high-net-worth and fiduciary-driven real estate matters.Expansion of Capital and Private-Client AdvisoryThrough ARH Global Advisors, Hernandez advises clients on capital strategy, transaction structuring, economic analysis, and deal positioning across real estate and operating businesses. The firm works alongside legal counsel, accountants, and licensed financial professionals to support private-client and family-office-style engagements.AI and Legal-Tech Strategy for Professional FirmsIn parallel, Hernandez continues to expand his AI and legal-tech advisory work through ARH Consulting LLC, advising law firms and professional service organizations on AI-enabled operations, compliance-conscious technology adoption, and scalable intake and workflow systems.This integrated approach reflects a broader shift in Hernandez’s career away from courtroom litigation and toward strategic advisory and transaction-focused work.Bi-Coastal Platform with Global ReachWith offices and affiliations in Beverly Hills and Manhattan, Hernandez maintains a bi-coastal advisory platform serving domestic and international clients, including foreign investors, estates with multi-jurisdictional assets, and cross-border real estate transactions.For more information, visit:Media ContactAlejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.ARH Global Advisors LLCPhone: (310) 598-6462Email: info@arhconsults.com

