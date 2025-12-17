Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Introduces Private Client & Family Office Advisory Platform for Fiduciaries and High-Net-Worth Families

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC, a multi-disciplinary advisory firm led by attorney, economist, and business consultant Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., today announced the launch of its Private Client & Family Office Advisory Platform, a comprehensive, attorney-led solution designed to support high-net-worth families, fiduciaries, trustees, executors, and professional advisors managing complex assets and multigenerational wealth.The new platform integrates real estate advisory, fiduciary governance, estate and trust coordination, economic consulting , valuation strategy, and AI-enabled operational oversight into a single, cohesive advisory offering serving clients across Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin.A Modern Family Office–Style Advisory ModelAs families face increasing complexity across real estate-heavy estates, cross-border holdings, business interests, and regulatory compliance, traditional siloed advisors often fail to deliver cohesive outcomes. ARH Global Advisors’ Private Client Platform addresses this gap with an institutional-grade, family office-style approach.“High-net-worth families and fiduciaries don’t need more disconnected advisors — they need a coordinated strategy. Our platform is built to unify legal insight, real estate expertise, economic analysis, and operational intelligence into one advisory relationship,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.“We function as a strategic partner to families, trustees, and professional advisors who need clarity, risk control, and long-term planning — not fragmented advice.”Comprehensive Services for Fiduciaries and Private ClientsThe Private Client & Family Office Advisory Platform offers:Fiduciary advisory & governance support for trustees and executorsProbate, trust & estate real estate strategy (NY & CA)Luxury, international & investment real estate advisoryEstate-held business and asset transition strategyValuation, market analysis & economic consultingPrivate-client level transaction oversight & negotiationCoordination with legal, tax & accounting professionalsAI-enabled reporting, documentation & operational toolsMultigenerational planning support and asset structuring guidanceThe platform is particularly suited for real estate-concentrated estates, closely held business interests, and families requiring ongoing advisory support across multiple jurisdictions.Serving a Growing Fiduciary and Cross-Border Client BaseARH Global Advisors’ platform is designed to support:Trustees and successor trusteesExecutors and estate administratorsAttorneys and law firmsCPAs and tax advisorsFamily office managersInternational families with U.S. assetsHigh-net-worth individuals and beneficiariesWith bilingual capabilities and cross-market reach, the firm regularly assists families navigating U.S. real estate, fiduciary obligations, and estate-related transitions.A Bi-Coastal Advisory Platform Built for the FutureThe launch of the Private Client & Family Office Advisory Platform reflects ARH Global Advisors’ continued expansion beyond traditional legal services toward a broader advisory role.“Families today are dealing with unprecedented complexity — from market volatility to regulatory change to technology disruption. Our role is to help them make informed decisions, protect fiduciary interests, and preserve value across generations,” Hernandez added.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a national advisory firm focused on private client, family office, fiduciary, real estate, economic, and AI-driven advisory services.Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the firm combines nearly 25 years of legal experience with modern advisory strategy to serve fiduciaries, families, investors, and professional advisors across New York, California, and Texas.Media ContactARH Global Advisors LLCPress & Media RelationsNew York, NY📧 info@arhconsults.com

