RotoMARKETPLACE Offers Cost-Effective Insurance to High-Quality NA-Based Rotational Molding Members

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoMARKETPLACE, the group platform that helps high-quality Rotomolders compete better and save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, today announced that the platform now offers cost-effective insurance as part of its program. The RotoMARKETPLACE insurance program is specifically designed to deliver real value and cost savings to rotational molding operations.

Rotational Molding Members can now receive tailored manufacturing insurance that includes:

• Employee Benefits

• Property, Casualty Coverage, & General / Product Liability.

• Custom Plans: Specifically for plants and unique production.

• Expert Support: Via Manufacturing Insurance Professionals.

“RotoMARKETPLACE helps Rotomolders reduce costs and get a quarterly rebate. It’s that simple,” said RotoMARKETPLACE CEO Brian Kuzera. “Insurance and Employee Benefits have been a challenging cost line for many businesses – especially Rotomolders. This program solves this problem. Our members now have access to the lowest market price insurance as well as bulk supplies – so that their business can compete on customer delivery and service.”

The new RotoMARKETPLACE insurance programs are offered through Higginbotham Insurance, a broad-based, single-source, employee-owned insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. The reduced-cost insurance services and plans are specifically designed for Rotational Molding operations that generally do not receive the best pricing when trying to insure their workers and plant.

Importance of Cost-Effective Insurance for Rotational Molders

insurance premiums in rotational molding manufacturing have been increasing. This is part of a broader trend of increasing commercial insurance costs driven by several economic and legal factors. High-value commercial insurance is critically important to Rotomolders because it provides essential financial protection against the inherent risks of the industry.

The rise of rotational molding insurance costs is based on factors including: inflation; Lack of skilled labor and potential safety concerns with new workers; Higher claim costs and litigation; Supply chain issues including higher costs for parts and materials (partially due to tariffs); and Stringent risk management and underwriting that makes available coverage more expensive.

“This important insurance was developed specifically for our Rotational Molding Manufacturer Members, by a brokerage with proven experience marketing to manufacturing groups. The insurance is a foundational component of effective risk management, and will allow our Members to operate with stability and peace of mind,” Mr. Kuzera added.

How RotoMARKETPLACE Works: Manufacturers and Suppliers Benefit

RotoMARKETPLACE is the first industry-wide rotomolding-specific, group platform that links high-quality independent manufacturers and industry suppliers and service providers. As a result, The RotoMARKETPLACE Members save tens of thousands of dollars on bulk supplies and services, and can access a broader selection of high-quality items and support, compared to making those purchases on their own.

Suppliers and Service Providers gain the opportunity to have long-term dedicated customers with predictive ordering of large bulk purchases. This reduces unplanned spot discounting, and lowers overhead costs.

• RotoMARKETPLACE negotiates cost-effective, high-value preferential pricing and service contracts for supplies such as resins, fasteners, packaging supplies, logistics operations such as transportation, and service suppliers such as insurance, IT support, and software.

• Members then are offered this preferential pricing, plus a quarterly rebate based on dollars purchased from each supplier.

• Group Members also receive guaranteed levels of quality and service. The result is lower-cost, competitive pricing and a more favorable supply contract.

About Higginbotham Insurance

Higginbotham is a single source solution for business and personal insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and today ranks as the nation’s 18th largest independent insurance brokerage by revenue, according to The Hales Report by Dowling Hales. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the country. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client’s unique needs and stands by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy. Learn more about the Higginbotham difference at https://www.higginbotham.com/.

About RotoMARKETPLACE

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is an independent organization of High-Quality Rotational Molding Manufacturers who work together to negotiate the best, most consistent cost-effective pricing, delivery, availability and service terms from industry Suppliers. The RotoMARKETPLACE group platform is open and available now to all high-quality North America-based rotational molders and their suppliers. Contact RotoMARKETPLACE at https://roto-marketplace.com/contact-us/ via email at info@roto-marketplace.com or Phone at +1 503-489-9729. RotoMARKETPLACE is based in Vancouver, Washington USA.

