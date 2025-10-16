RotoMARKETPLACE Signs Jerico Plastic Industries As Provider of Bulk Resins to Rotational Molding Members

RotoMARKETPLACE enables rotational molding manufacturers to receive the best possible price for bulk resin supplies, and a broader selection of high-quality items and support, compared to making those purchases on their own. RotoMARKETPLACE provides Members with competitive, group-bulk pricing of premier resins, color compounds, specialty resins, and non-traditional engineered sustainable compounds used in rotational and injection molding. RotoMARKETPLACE provides innovative group-buying power for small-midsized rotational molding manufacturers.

Leading resin supplier will help RotoMARKETPLACE Members increase margins via consistent resin supply chain, aggressive pricing, and quarterly rebates.

Rotational Molders can now save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month on their bulk purchases, and also receive a quarterly rebate from one of the leading resin suppliers in North America.” — Brian Kuzera, RotoMARKETPLACE CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoMARKETPLACE, a group of Independent Rotational Molders focused on obtaining group purchasing power for bulk resin, supplies and services, today announced a definitive resin supplier agreement with Jerico Plastic Industries, Inc., to provide bulk resin at competitive pricing, with service guarantees, to RotoMARKETPLACE Members.

Under the agreement, RotoMARKETPLACE Members will receive aggressive, consistent bulk resin pricing similar to what large rotational molders receive. RotoMARKETPLACE Members will also receive quarterly rebates based on resin purchases.

Wadsworth, Ohio-based Jerico Plastics Industries will provide bulk resin to RotoMARKETPLACE Members from its three manufacturing facilities in Wadsworth and Minerva, Ohio, and Greensboro, Georgia. Jerico will supply the Members with aggressive, pre-negotiated pricing for color compounds, specialty resins, and non-traditional engineered sustainable compounds used in rotational and injection molding.

“Rotational Molders can now save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month on their bulk purchases, and also receive a quarterly rebate from one of the leading resin suppliers in North America,” said RotoMARKETPLACE CEO Brian Kuzera. “Our Members now have access to the lowest market price for bulk resins – so that their business can compete on customer delivery and service, and reduce the amount of time they spend negotiating,

Rotational Molding Manufacturers and Suppliers Benefit

RotoMARKETPLACE is the first industry-wide rotomolding-specific, trade organization that links independent manufacturers and industry suppliers, and provides an innovative new approach to optimized group purchasing. RotoMARKETPLACE’s aggregate group purchasing power allows rotomolders to lower bulk supply pricing and reduce costs of resins, accessories, packaging, supplies and services.

The RotoMARKETPLACE Group's purchasing power enables rotational molding manufacturers to receive the best possible price for supplies and services, and a broader selection of high-quality items and support, compared to making those purchases on their own. Suppliers and Service Providers gain the opportunity to have long-term dedicated customers with predictive ordering of large bulk purchases. This reduces unplanned spot discounting, and lowers overhead costs.

"Jerico Plastic is excited to announce our new collaboration with RotoMARKETPLACE. We are confident that the RotoMARKETPLACE program aligns with our company goals of building new relationships, creating value-added opportunities for both current and future partners, and fostering continuous market innovation," said Brandi K. Frey, Vice President of Operations, Jerico Plastic Industries, Inc.

How RotoMARKETPLACE Works

RotoMARKETPLACE is built around a group purchasing model that is used in other manufacturing industries. First, the RotoMARKETPLACE Group negotiates and enters into group preferential pricing and service contracts with vetted suppliers of bulk rotomolding supplies such as resins, fasteners, packaging supplies, logistics operations such as transportation, and service suppliers such as insurance, IT support, and software.

Members of RotoMARKETPLACE then are offered this Group-specific preferential pricing, plus a quarterly rebate based on dollars purchased from each supplier. Group Members also receive guaranteed levels of quality and service. RotoMARKETPLACE Members also can select new suppliers for vetting, will have a relevant Group-presence in the industry, and receive the latest updates on industry news, innovations, and issues from RotoMARKETPLACE. The result is lower, competitive pricing and a more favorable supply contract.

RotoMARKETPLACE Pricing and Availability

RotoMARKETPLACE is available now to all North American rotational molders. Rotational molding manufacturers and suppliers that are interested in an application or more information about how to sign up, can contact RotoMARKETPLACE at https://roto-marketplace.com/contact-us/ via email at info@roto-marketplace.com or Phone at +1 503-489-9729.

About Jerico Plastic Industries, Inc.

Jerico Plastic Industries began as a start-up compounding company in 1997 and has grown to be a trusted supplier of materials to rotational molding companies of all sizes. With three manufacturing facilities in Minerva, Ohio, and Greensboro, Georgia, Jerico is committed to excellence in compounding for rotational molding. As a custom manufacturer of color compounds, specialty resins, and recycled products, the company currently offers rotational molding PP, cross-linkable PE, flame retardant PE, and special effects PE compounds, PE adhesion compounds, and non-traditional engineered sustainable compounds for rotational and injection molding.

About RotoMARKETPLACE

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is an independent organization of Rotational Molding Manufacturers who work together to negotiate the best, most consistent pricing, delivery, availability and service terms from industry Suppliers. The RotoMARKETPLACE organization is designed to help all rotomolders have consistent, low pricing and develop buying power through the group. RotoMARKETPLACE is based in Vancouver, Washington USA. To learn more about RotoMARKETPLACE and its capabilities, visit https://roto-marketplace.com/.

