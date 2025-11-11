RotoMARKETPLACE Signs AXEL Plastics To Provide Members Bulk Pricing of Mold Release Additives

RotoMARKETPLACE provides Members with competitive, group-bulk pricing of premier resins, color compounds, specialty resins, and non-traditional engineered sustainable compounds used in rotational and injection molding. RotoMARKETPLACE provides innovative group-buying power for small-midsized rotational molding manufacturers. RotoMARKETPLACE Members now receive aggressive, consistent bulk mold release and process aid additives pricing, similar to what large rotational molders receive. Mold release and process aid additives are crucial in rotational molding.

Leading Rotomolding Process Aid Additives Supplier Will Help RotoMARKETPLACE Members Increase Margins via Consistent Supply Chain, and Quarterly Rebates.

Better additive pricing allows RotoMARKETPLACE Members to focus on top-quality productivity and customer delivery. AXEL represents a highly-sought strategic addition to our growing group.” — Brian Kuzera, RotoMARKETPLACE CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoMARKETPLACE, a group of Independent Rotational Molders focused on obtaining group purchasing power for bulk supplies and services, today announced a definitive agreement with AXEL Plastics Research Laboratories (“AXEL”), to provide competitive pricing and service guarantees for its mold release and additives to RotoMARKETPLACE Members.

Under the agreement, AXEL will provide RotoMARKETPLACE Members with aggressive, consistent bulk mold release and process aid additives pricing, similar to what large rotational molders receive. Members will also receive quarterly rebates based on mold release additives purchases.

Mold Release Additives Are Critical to High-Productivity Rotomolding

Mold release and process aid additives are crucial in rotational molding. The additives significantly enhance production efficiency, ensure high product quality, and extend the lifespan of the molds. Mold release and process aid additives also provide:

• Effortless demolding that enables quick and clean removal of the finished part,

• improved part quality with a consistent, high-quality finish, free from surface defects,

• Increased productivity through reduced cycle times,

• Mold protection that minimizes wear and tear on the mold surface, and

• Reduced scrap rates, overall cost savings, and higher margins.

“Rotational Molders now have access to competitive pricing, stable supply chain, and a quarterly rebate from one of the leading mold release suppliers in North America,” said RotoMARKETPLACE CEO Brian Kuzera. “Better additive pricing helps Members focus on customer delivery, and reduce the amount of time they spend negotiating. This partnership represents a highly sought strategic addition to our group. AXEL’s products will greatly benefit our membership.”

Rotational Molding Manufacturers and Suppliers Benefit

RotoMARKETPLACE is the first industry-wide rotomolding-specific, trade organization that links independent manufacturers with industry suppliers, and provides an innovative new approach to optimized group purchasing. This approach lowers bulk supply pricing and reduces costs.

• The RotoMARKETPLACE Group's purchasing power enables rotational molding Manufacturers to receive the best possible price for supplies and services, and a broader selection of high-quality items and support, compared to making those purchases on their own.

• Suppliers and Service Providers gain the opportunity to have long-term dedicated customers with predictive ordering of large bulk purchases. This reduces unplanned spot discounting, and lowers overhead costs.

"Rotational Molders are looking for ways to be more competitive, productive and efficient in today’s market. AXEL is proud to provide the RotoMARKETPLACE Members with the leading mold release and process aid additives that we are known for, with group-based competitive pricing and delivery,” said AXEL VP Global Commercial, Ben Arnold.

How RotoMARKETPLACE Works

RotoMARKETPLACE is built around a group purchasing model that is used in other manufacturing industries.

• First, the RotoMARKETPLACE Organization negotiates and enters into preferential pricing and service contracts with vetted suppliers of bulk rotomolding supplies such as resins, mold additives, fasteners, packaging supplies, logistics operations such as transportation, and service suppliers such as insurance, IT support, and software.

• RotoMARKETPLACE Members then are offered this group-specific preferential pricing, plus a quarterly rebate based on dollars purchased from each supplier. Members also receive guaranteed levels of quality and service. The result is lower, competitive pricing and a more favorable supply contract.

RotoMARKETPLACE Pricing and Availability

RotoMARKETPLACE Manufacturer and Supplier Membership is available now in North America. Rotational molding manufacturers and suppliers that are interested in completing an application or more information about how to sign up, can contact RotoMARKETPLACE at https://roto-marketplace.com/contact-us/ via email at info@roto-marketplace.com or Phone at +1 503-489-9729.

About AXEL

AXEL Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc. is a Connecticut-based manufacturer of mold release and process aid additives. It was founded in 1941 and is currently in its third generation of family ownership and operation. AXEL’s quality management system is ISO 9001:2015 certified and the company and its products are fully compliant with REACH and major worldwide regulatory requirements. AXEL serves the global market through direct sales and a network of stocking distributors and technically trained representatives.

About RotoMARKETPLACE

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is an independent organization of Rotational Molding Manufacturers who work together to negotiate the best, most consistent pricing, delivery, availability and service terms from industry Suppliers. The RotoMARKETPLACE organization is designed to help all rotomolders have consistent, low pricing and develop buying power through the group. RotoMARKETPLACE is based in Vancouver, Washington USA. To learn more about RotoMARKETPLACE and its capabilities, visit https://roto-marketplace.com/.

