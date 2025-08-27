Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower Magazine Announce 2nd Annual CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards

The 2026 CEAs - Cultivating Excellence Awards hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine

Nominations Now Open; Winners Will Be Announced At Gala Luncheon During Indoor Ag-Con February 11-12, 2026 At Westgate Las Vegas

We’re proud to invite the community to help us shine a light on the people, products, and practices that are pushing our industry forward.” — Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine are proud to announce the return of The CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards. Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 competition, the prestigious awards program recognizes and celebrates excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector across three categories: Operational Excellence, Good Stewardship, and Product Innovation.Presented at a special gala luncheon on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the 13th annual edition of Indoor Ag-Con, held at the Westgate Las Vegas, The CEAs will honor trailblazing businesses and standout products that are shaping the future of CEA. Nomination submissions are now open, and all eligible businesses and products are encouraged to apply via www.indoor.ag/ceas-2026 . Nominations are free and the deadline for submissions is October 1, 2026.“Last year’s CEAs brought well-deserved recognition to industry pioneers and rising stars,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “We’re proud to continue this tradition and invite the community to help us shine a light on the people, products, and practices that are pushing our industry forward.”“The CEAs offer an exciting platform for sharing stories of excellence in action,” added Paul Black, Publisher of Inside Grower. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Indoor Ag-Con to help elevate these stories even further in 2026.”Winners in three award categories will be announced at The CEAs gala luncheon:The CEAs Operational Excellence Award will recognize a commercial CEA Grower that consistently delivers quality products while distinguishing itself through innovation in production, technology, marketing, and overall strategy. Judges will evaluate candidates based on their achievements in growing market share, sustaining product quality, and developing practices that set them apart in a competitive landscape. Three finalists will receive an All-Access Pass to Indoor Ag-Con and be invited to attend the awards luncheon. The winner will be honored with a cover feature in Inside Grower magazine.Good stewardship is foundational in today’s CEA industry, and this award recognizes commercial indoor growing operations that are exemplary in their commitment to environmental and community responsibility. Three finalists who showcase initiatives in resource conservation, recycling, employee development, and community service will be chosen for The CEAs Good Stewardship Award. Each will receive an All-Access Pass to Indoor Ag-Con and the gala luncheon, and the winner will be recognized in a feature story in a future issue of Inside Grower magazine.The CEAs Product Innovation Award highlights the newest and most innovative products that solve critical industry challenges and drive customer value. Open to all industry manufacturers and suppliers, this award will celebrate products that demonstrate the forward-thinking, problem-solving spirit of the CEA industry. Winning products will be highlighted through Indoor Ag-Con promotional channels, and in a special section in an upcoming issue of Inside Grower magazine.For more information on the award categories, nomination guidelines, and to submit a free application, please visit www.indoor.ag/ceas-2026 ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture. The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT INSIDE GROWERPart of the Ball Publishing family of media brands, Inside Grower magazine is a leading publication for the controlled environment agriculture industry, providing news, insights, quality crop-specific growing information and timely trend data that can help operations thrive in today’s market. More information, visit www.insidegrower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.