Indoor Ag-Con & Aquaponics Association Announce 2026 Pre-Conference Workshop

Indoor Ag-Con, Aquaponics Association To Host Pre-Conference Workshop Las Vegas 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its mission to bring the entire controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry together, Indoor Ag-Con is partnering with the Aquaponics Association to present a full-day pre-conference workshop , “Rooted in Water, Fueled by Fish: Advancing Hydroponics Through Aquaponics,” on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.Held just ahead of the 13th Annual Indoor Ag-Con, February 11–12, 2026, this immersive workshop will explore how aquaponics—integrating fish and plants into a closed-loop ecosystem—builds upon hydroponic production to enhance yield, resource efficiency, and profitability.Registration is $445 per person and includes lunch and an Indoor Ag-Con Expo Only pass. Combo discounts are available when bundling with a Full Conference Pass.In an industry driven by innovation and sustainability, aquaponics is rapidly emerging as a natural evolution of traditional hydroponic systems. This hands-on program will dive into practical strategies, research insights, and scalable case studies that demonstrate aquaponics’ biological, economic, and environmental advantages.Key workshop takeaways include:• Understanding the core mechanics of aquaponic systems and how they complement hydroponics• Discovering cutting-edge research advancing aquaponic production• Learning strategies for integrating aquaponics into hydroponic and aquaculture operations• Exploring case studies that demonstrate ROI and scalabilityThe expert speaker lineup includes Josh Dusci, Indoor Agriculture Associate, Virginia State University and Coordinator, The Aquaponics Association; Janelle Hager, Aquaponic State Specialist, Kentucky State University; Molly Stanek, Executive Director, The Aquaponics Association and CEO, EcoAgTech, and additional presenters to be announced.“The Aquaponics Association does incredible work promoting aquaponics and supporting growers. We’re thrilled to have them lead this workshop and share their expertise with our audience," said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “This partnership is exactly what Indoor Ag-Con is about — bringing together the organizations and people driving real innovation in controlled environment agriculture.”“We’re excited to partner with Indoor Ag-Con to spotlight aquaponics as a vital next step in sustainable agriculture," says Molly Stanek, Executive Director, The Aquaponics Association. "This workshop will give participants the knowledge and tools to integrate aquaponics into their operations — improving efficiency, reducing costs, and creating more resilient systems for the future.”The workshop leads into Indoor Ag-Con 2026, which will feature an expo floor filled with product innovations and introductions, nine crop- and sector-specific conference tracks, headliner keynotes, networking events, the CEAs Awards program celebrating excellence in controlled environment agriculture and much more.To register and learn more about the Indoor Ag-Con | Aquaponics Association Pre-Conference Workshop visit: https://indoor.ag/aquaponics-association-pre-event-workshop-2026/ About Indoor Ag-ConFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con is the largest trade show and conference for greenhouse, controlled environment agriculture and vertical farming. The event covers all crop types and brings together growers, tech providers, researchers, and business leaders to explore trends and innovations shaping the future of food production. For more information, visit www.indoor.ag About The Aquaponics AssociationThe Aquaponics Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing aquaponics through education, advocacy, and community connection. Through conferences, resources, and outreach, the Association brings together growers, educators, researchers, and innovators to promote sustainable and resilient food systems. For more information, visit . www.aquaponicsassociation.org

