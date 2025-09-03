Galuppi’s to be Reimagined and a Bold New Era of Entertainment is Launched

Galuppi's Main Stage Galuppi's Main Stage Galuppi's Main Stage

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach is turning up the volume. The popular South Florida favorite, with waterfront views, great food and laid-back charm, is stepping into a brand-new chapter with reimagined entertainment, bringing in national touring acts, concert-style seating and fresh, high-energy programming for all ages.“This is an exciting new era for Galuppi’s,” said Galuppi’s Owner Grant Galuppi. “We’ve always been a place for great dining and atmosphere. Now we’re delivering an upgraded live music experience that puts fans right in the heart of the show.”To make it happen, Galuppi’s has hired a director of entertainment to rethink every detail, from the main stage, seating refiguration and VIP access to the mix of acts performing there. “We are giving Galuppi’s a fresh, electric energy,” said Lauren Galuppi. “From major touring artists to award-winning family concerts, we’re building a season that keeps people coming back for more.”In addition to the shows Galuppi’s is known for, the initial lineup of new shows features two national tour stops and an exciting partnership with The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a nationally recognized, award-winning concert series that introduces kids to the music of iconic artists in an interactive, family-friendly way.Among the performers scheduled are: The Wanted 2.0 makes a stop on their national tour at Galuppi’s on Sunday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the next chapter in the history of one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands that has founding members Max George and Siva Kaneswaren now carrying the torch as The Wanted 2.0. There is an added $50 VIP status that includes expedited VIP entry with access to exclusive lounge areas next to the stage and private and unlimited food, concessions and beverages.On Friday, October 19 at 7 p.m., Galuppi’s presents Celebrating Meat Loaf - Bat out of Helloween led by Meat Loaf's longtime record producer/ music director/ guitarist Paul Crook alongside fellow alumni John Miceli (drums), Randy Flowers (guitar), Lyssa Lynne (female lead/ backing vocals), Danny Miranda (bass) and including Andy Ascolese (piano), Mark Kelt (piano) and Kiley Baxter (featured vocals).Galuppi’s launches the new Rock and Roll Playhouse series on Sunday, October 26 at noon with Rock and Roll Playhouse: The Sounds of Billy Joel followed on Sunday, November 23 by Rock and Roll Playhouse: The Sounds of Grateful Dead.An integral part of Pompano Beach’s story for years, Galuppi’s is now redefining what live entertainment looks like in the city. With a larger stage presence, upgraded experiences and something for every music fan, this is the beginning of a new season of entertainment at Galuppi’s. Tickets for these shows are available at Ticketmaster and at Galuppis.com About Galuppi’sSet against the backdrop of the Pompano Beach Golf Course, Galuppi’s serves fresh food, handcrafted cocktails, and some of the best sunsets in South Florida. With its bold new entertainment vision, Galuppi’s is ready to be the region’s go-to destination for unforgettable nights and weekend vibes.###

