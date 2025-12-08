Commissioner Sid Miller Praises Trump for $12 Billion Farmer Bridge Assistance Program

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“With the massive agricultural trade deficit left behind by the Biden Administration, sharply rising input costs, and actions from foreign nations like China leaving key commodities such as soybeans unpurchased or undercut, our farmers have been left to shoulder the burden. Today’s announcement by the Trump administration of a $12 billion bridge payment for America’s farmers delivers real short-term relief. This bridge was built with the revenue brought into America from tariffs.

President Trump has always stood with the men and women who feed and clothe this nation, and this bridge program is yet another example of that unwavering support. Although this assistance was delayed by the Schumer shutdown, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and President Trump are now moving forward to help the people who fuel and feed our nation. This package continues his long record of putting farmers first and provides a vital bridge for producers as President Trump lays the foundation for a golden age of American agriculture.”