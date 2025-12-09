Green Flower Launches Next-Generation Cannabis Career Certificate Programs to Develop the Industry’s Workforce

These new Cannabis Career Certificates are built to match exactly what employers are hiring for in each sector of the cannabis industry today,” — Max Simon, CEO and Founder of Green Flower

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, announced the launch of its next-generation Cannabis Career Certificate programs , a fully rebuilt suite of online training programs designed to equip learners with the job-ready skills and credentials needed to start, grow, or advance their careers in the legal cannabis industry today.Developed in collaboration with more than 50 cannabis industry leaders and subject matter experts, the new programs feature updated curricula, accessible pricing, and robust career support through Green Flower’s new Cannabis Career Resource Center (CCRC).“These new Cannabis Career Certificates are built to match exactly what employers are hiring for in each sector of the cannabis industry today,” said Max Simon, CEO and Founder of Green Flower.Six Career-Focused CertificatesThe new suite includes six programs — one foundational course and five specializations that align with the industry’s most in-demand job sectors, creating a clear, credible path to working in cannabis:- Cannabis Associate Certificate (8 weeks, $850) – Provides a comprehensive foundation in cannabis policy, plant science, industry sectors, and compliance essentials, giving students the knowledge and vocabulary employers expect when hiring. This program makes students job-ready for entry-level roles across the industry in just eight weeks.- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist (16 weeks, $2,200) – Prepares students for cultivation roles across indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse environments.- Cannabis Product Development Specialist (16 weeks, $2,200) – Teaches how to develop cannabis products from extraction to finished goods, including concentrates, edibles, beverages, topicals, and more.- Cannabis Retail & Sales Specialist (16 weeks, $2,200) – Equips students with product knowledge, sales skills, and operational best practices to succeed in dispensary and brand sales roles.- Cannabis Compliance Specialist (16 weeks, $2,200) – Trains students to manage compliance across cultivation, retail, and manufacturing operations.- Medical Cannabis Specialist (16 weeks, $2,200) – Equips students to guide safe and effective cannabis use, preparing them for roles in clinics, dispensaries, and other patient-focused settings.The Cannabis Career Resource CenterRecognizing that education alone isn’t enough for career success, Green Flower created the Cannabis Career Resource Center to give students continuing guidance, training, and professional connections, including:Continuing Education Hub – Additional resources covering resume and interview support, leadership development, and cannabis entrepreneurship.Employer Access – Direct links to vetted cannabis companies actively hiring for in-demand roles.Exclusive LinkedIn Community – A private group for students and alumni to connect, collaborate, and grow professionally.A Clear Path into the Cannabis WorkforceAs the cannabis industry professionalizes, employers are increasingly seeking candidates with formal training and recognized credentials. These new Certificate programs deliver the specific skills and industry knowledge that help professionals stand out in this competitive, fast-growing field.The first cohort begins January 13, 2026, with new start dates offered every eight weeks. To learn more, visit www.green-flower.com About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of professionals, regulators, and businesses with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the legal cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers cannabis education programs at leading universities and colleges nationwide and provides learning and compliance solutions for cannabis companies of all sizes.

