Extended Studies at UNR expands cannabis education offerings with nine-week, workforce-focused certificate programs

UNR launches new 9-week cannabis workforce education programs with Green Flower

Extended Studies is pleased to add the workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs to our curriculum, reflecting our commitment to lifelong learning and professional growth.” — Dawna Snyder, director of Extended Studies, UNR

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to introduce a new series of nine-week, workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs.These latest offerings build on the success of the University’s six-month online cannabis education programs with Green Flower, and their commitment to providing cutting-edge education that equips students with specialized skills for careers.“Extended Studies is pleased to add the workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs to our curriculum, reflecting our commitment to lifelong learning and professional growth," said Dawna Snyder, director of Extended Studies. "These programs align with our mission of providing education that will enhance participants’ skills in their current careers or open opportunities in new ones.”The new nine-week, 100 percent online, noncredit certificate programs ( https://cannabisworkforce.unr.edu/ ) are designed to provide practical training for individuals interested in cannabis cultivation, retail and product development jobs. The programs cater to career starters, industry professionals and entrepreneurs looking to gain expertise that fits their schedule and budget in this evolving field.These new workforce certificate programs include: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist : Covers best practices in cannabis plant growth, environmental controls and operational techniques for indoor and outdoor grow facilities. Graduates will be well-equipped for careers in commercial cultivation. Cannabis Retail Specialist : Provides an in-depth understanding of the cannabis supply chain, compliance and retail operations. This certificate prepares students for roles in dispensary management and customer service. Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist : Focuses on the science of cannabis extraction and the formulation of products such as oils, edibles and topicals. Graduates will gain critical knowledge for careers in cannabis manufacturing and product innovation.Each program is taught by industry professionals selected by Green Flower, ensuring students receive real-world insights and expertise. Graduates will earn a certificate from Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno and gain access to Green Flower’s employer network, connecting them with job opportunities across the cannabis industry.“Green Flower is thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno and offer these workforce development programs,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “These programs bring students the practical skills and training needed to secure jobs and build successful careers in the rapidly changing and growing cannabis industry.”Registration is open now for classes beginning July 2. For a limited time, students can save $150 using the discount code UNRFIRST.To learn more and enroll, visit: https://cannabisworkforce.unr.edu/ About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the modern cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers cannabis programs at top universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning solutions and equipping individuals with the credentials necessary to make an impact in the cannabis sector.- @unevadareno -The University of Nevada, Reno is a public research university that is committed to the promise of a future powered by knowledge. As a Nevada land-grant university founded in 1874, the University serves 21,000 students. The University is a comprehensive, doctoral university, classified as an R1 institution with very high research activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Additionally, it has attained the prestigious “Carnegie Engaged” classification, reflecting its student and institutional impact on civic engagement and service, fostered by extensive community and statewide collaborations. More than $800 million in advanced labs, residence halls and facilities has been invested on campus since 2009. It is home to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and Wolf Pack Athletics, maintains a statewide outreach mission and presence through programs such as the University of Nevada, Reno Extension, Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, Small Business Development Center, Nevada Seismological Laboratory, and is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Through a commitment to world-improving research, student success and outreach benefiting the communities and businesses of Nevada, the University has impact across the state and around the world. For more information, visit www.unr.edu

