Green Flower Expands Education Partnership with Worcester Polytechnic Institute to offer Workforce Certificate Programs

WPI cannabis education expands to include three new, 9-week programs

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, is deepening its partnership with Worcester Polytechnic Institute by launching a new series of 9-week, workforce-focused certificate programs. This expansion underscores WPI’s commitment to preparing learners for careers in emerging and rapidly evolving industries—including the dynamic cannabis sector.These new fully online, non-credit programs are designed to deliver practical, job-ready skills for individuals seeking careers in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development. Whether you're entering the workforce, or advancing your current role, these programs provide a strong foundation for success.The new workforce certificate programs include: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist : Focuses on cannabis plant biology, environmental controls, and cultivation methods for both indoor and outdoor facilities. Graduates will be prepared for roles in commercial cultivation operations. Cannabis Retail Specialist : Offers a deep dive into cannabis retail operations, including compliance, inventory, customer service, and dispensary management. Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist : Covers extraction science and product formulation, including oils, edibles, and topicals. Ideal for those pursuing roles in manufacturing or innovation in cannabis product development."We are committed to preparing students for the future,” said Scott Butler, Executive Director of Program Delivery and Strategic Partnerships in the Department of Graduate and Professional Studies at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. “These new workforce certificates exemplify how industry professionals can grow their careers through WPI’s wide variety of continuing education and professional development programs.”The addition of these three new, 9-week workforce certificate programs builds upon the partnership between Green Flower and WPI, which began in 2022 and also includes five 6-month programs. Each course is led by industry experts selected by Green Flower, bringing real-world experience directly into the virtual classroom. Upon completion, graduates will receive a certificate from WPI and gain access to Green Flower’s employer network, enhancing their job prospects within the cannabis field.“We’re thrilled to expand this collaboration with WPI and offer these targeted workforce development programs,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “These certificates provide learners with the knowledge to level up their skills in short order and thrive in a variety of high-demand roles across the cannabis industry.”Registration is now open for courses starting June 2nd. For a limited time, students can save $150 using the discount code WPIFIRST.To learn more and enroll, visit: https://cannabisworkforce.wpi.edu/ ###About WPIWPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier STEM research university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education, WPI’s pioneering project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving important scientific, technological, and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 50 project centers around the world. WPI offers more than 70 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across 18 academic departments in science, engineering, technology, business, the social sciences, and the humanities and arts. These programs include WPI’s master’s in chemistry online degree program with a medicinal plant chemistry focus. WPI faculty and students pursue groundbreaking research to meet ongoing challenges in health and biotechnology; robotics and the internet of things; advanced materials and manufacturing; cyber, data, and security systems; learning science; and more. www.wpi.edu About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the modern cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers cannabis programs at top universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning solutions and equipping individuals with the credentials necessary to make an impact in the cannabis sector.

