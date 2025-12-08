MSM Now Accepting Speakers For THE Show, A Modern Self-Storage Conference & Trade Show

MSM is accepting speaker proposals for THE Show. MSM's THE Show

Submissions can be submitted online before the December 19 deadline.

This is a great opportunity for experts in the industry, as well as those with fresh perspectives from adjacent fields.” — Travis Morrow

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Storage Media ( MSM ), publisher of the self-storage industry’s most trusted publications since 1979, is now accepting speaking proposals for its November inaugural conference and trade show: THE Show Prospective speakers can submit proposals online, suggesting a topic and indicating whether the presentation would be best suited as a keynote, panel discussion, or educational session.“This is a great opportunity for experts in the industry, as well as those with fresh perspectives from adjacent fields like technology or security,” says Travis Morrow, CEO of MSM. “And unlike other events, our speaking schedule doesn’t overlap with tradeshow hours, so more attendees will be on hand to hear each speaker’s message.”“As MSM’s first-ever show, presenters have a chance to be part of something truly special,” adds Poppy Behrens, MSM Publisher. “We’re anticipating a wide mix of seasoned veterans and newcomers, as well as those who’ve largely stepped away from traditional trade shows, making this a unique platform for speakers to help shape the future of the industry.”MSM encourages submissions that are timely, relevant, and actionable. According to the company, “Attendees should walk away with newfound knowledge and insights they can put into practice as soon as they return home from THE Show.” For those still refining their topic, Morrow notes that ideas can be finalized later. “Right now is simply the time to throw your name in the ring.”THE Show, presented by Janus International, will take place November 4–6, 2026 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Designed to reimagine the self-storage event experience, THE Show will feature industry leaders, special celebrity guests, an engaging floor layout, and unforgettable evening celebrations.To be considered as a speaker, complete the required fields on the speaker proposals form. The deadline for submissions is December 19. 2026.ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and industry news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine, Self-Storage Canada, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and more. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.ABOUT MSM’S THE SHOW PRESENTED BY JANUS INTERNATIONALMSM recognizes that while the self-storage industry has been evolving at a rapid pace, its conferences and tradeshows have stayed stubbornly the same. They’re changing this next fall with THE Show, coming to Atlanta, Georgia on November 4–6, 2026. The event promises more industry speakers, keynotes, and content than ever before, plus special celebrity guests, exciting breakout sessions, an acquisitions corner, and a tradeshow floor designed for engagement and visibility, and unforgettable after hours events including a welcome dinner at the Georgia Aquarium and a Red Carpet Awards Gala honoring the best in self storage. For more visit msmtheshow.com.

Travis Morrow Tours THE Show Grounds

